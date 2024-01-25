Medical examiner identifies 52-year-old man who died in head-on crash on Bigelow Gulch Road

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a 52-year-old man as the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semitruck Wednesday on Bigelow Gulch Road.

Livan Baez-Gomez died of blunt force injuries of the head, torso and extremities, the office said. It ruled the death an accident.

Four other people involved in the crash were sent to the hospital, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial information indicated the semitruck, occupied by two adults, was traveling west at about 5:30 a.m. on Bigelow Gulch when it crossed over the center line and collided with an Acura occupied by three adults near Weile Avenue, deputies said.

The Acura’s three occupants, including Baez-Gomez, were taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries and listed in critical condition Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. Baez-Gomez later died.

The two adults traveling in the semi were taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Speed and conditions were believed to be factors in the crash.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said the road was closed well into Wednesday night as tow truck crews worked to remove the semi from a ditch.