Proud Boy Marc Bru sent to prison, tells court he’d storm Capitol again

By Brian Niemietz

A 44-year-old Proud Boy sentenced to six years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol told the judge he’d “do it all over again.”

Marc Bru, who accused the U.S. court system of committing “war crimes” against him by putting him on trial, remained defiant Wednesday when he was handed his prison term, according to Washington D.C. station WUSA.

“You can give me a hundred years, and I’d do it all over again,” he was quoted as telling a federal judge.

Bru was convicted of two felonies and five misdemeanors in October. The Washington man traveled to the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, to join Trump supporters violently attempting to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency. Trump falsely told his followers the election had somehow been rigged against him – a claim he continues to push on the 2024 campaign trail while producing no evidence.

The Proud Boy “was among the first to breach the restricted perimeter on the west side of the Capitol grounds” around 1 p.m. the day the Capitol was attacked, according to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia’s office.

Bru was accused of verbally attacking U.S. Capitol police officers over several hours, then joining a skirmish between law enforcement and Trump loyalists in which he was pepper sprayed. By 2:35 p.m., he was inside the building.

“In under 10 minutes, Bru made his way through the Rotunda, up the Gallery Stairs, and to the Senate Gallery,” prosecutors said. “While standing in the Senate Gallery, Bru took several selfies with the empty Senate Floor in the background–the floor from which, just twenty minutes prior, Secret Service agents had evacuated the Vice President, his family, Senators, and their staffs. In one of the selfies, Bru flashed a hand sign associated with the Proud Boys.”

D.C. District Chief Judge James Boasberg was firm with the defendant, who appeared to have learned nothing from his experience.

“As you sit here today, you say even if you got a hundred years you’d do it all over again?” Boasberg asked.

When Bru said that was correct, the judge reportedly replied, “In my book, that’s the definition of no remorse.”

Bru is one of hundreds of people charged in connection to crimes related to Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. He was also fined $7,946 and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.