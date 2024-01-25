Stage Left’s latest, ‘Fun Home,’ is dark, dysfunctional and dramatic

The set of “Fun Home” comes alive with comic strip panels at Stage Left. The musical runs through Feb. 18. (Courtesy of Jeremy Whittington)

Cost: $35, $30 for seniors, the military and students.

When: Friday through Feb. 18; 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

If You Go

“Fun Home” is the deceptive title of the musical based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel, which is inspired by her unorthodox childhood in rural Pennsylvania.

The dark, unique production, which runs from Friday to Feb. 18 at Stage Left, touches on gender roles, sexual orientation, emotional abuse and dysfunctional family life.

“It’s a play with deep sadness, but it’s a beautiful piece of theater,” director Troy Nickerson said. “It’s about Bechdel’s relationship with her father, and it’s fascinating.”

Three different periods are covered during “Fun Home,” which is short for funeral home, since Bechdel’s dad juggled double duties as an English teacher and a mortician.

There’s Bechdel as a child, a young adult and a present-day version. The latter narrates the play.

“The entire play is seen through Bechdel’s eyes,” Nickerson said. “There’s a lot of music, but there’s more dialogue than I imagined.”

The focal point of Fun Home is sexual identity. While Bechdel is in college, she comes out as lesbian at the same time as her father is outed. Bechdel also deals with the death of her father.

“It’s a play like no other,” Nickerson said. “It jumps around, but it’s easy to follow, and it’s something that people will definitely be talking about after the play ends.”

“Fun Home” won five Tonys in 2015, including Best Musical.

“When you see the play, it’s evident why it won so many awards,” Nickerson said.