What to stream: Rev your engines, take flight with these new releases

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

This week, there are a few new movies and a few new series and specials to check out on streaming, so here’s what to keep your eyes on while you’re scrolling.

First up, Michael Mann’s latest film “Ferrari,” a biopic of Italian racing magnate Enzo Ferrari, is available on premium VOD. Starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, the film covers a few months in 1957, when Ferrari is juggling his wife and business partner Laura (Cruz) and his mistress (Shailene Woodley) and son, while also trying to keep his company afloat financially. He enters a team in the Mille Miglia race in the hopes of securing the fortune of his brand. Our review said, “the film is like the car itself, boasting a gorgeous, shiny, and stylish surface. But underneath, there’s a hot, rumbling engine, pumping with blood and oil and heat.” It is now available to rent or buy on all digital platforms.

Streaming on Netflix Tuesday is the fascinating one-woman show by comedian and author Jaqueline Novak, “Get on Your Knees.” The off-Broadway show was a New York Times Critics’ Pick and Drama Desk nominee for outstanding solo performance, and it arrives on Netflix in a special directed by Natasha Lyonne. How to describe “Get on Your Knees”? It’s not quite a comedy special, though it is funny, and it’s not quite a play, though it is a one-woman show. It’s more of an extended monologue, Novak virtuosic in her philosophizing about the most racy of subjects (sex). It simply must be seen to be believed. “Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees” is streaming on Netflix.

Also arriving on Netflix this week is a new series from “Narcos” alums Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz, “Griselda,” starring Sofia Vergara as the notorious drug lord Griselda Blanco. If you’ve ever seen one of the “Cocaine Cowboys” documentaries about the Miami/South America drug trade in the 1980s, you’re familiar with Griselda Blanco, the “Godmother” who ran a startlingly violent and bold cocaine operation. The new series looks to be a combination of “Narcos,” “Cocaine Cowboys” and movies like “Blow,” so if you’re jonesing for a fix, try “Griselda” on. Streaming now.

On Friday, the first two episodes of the nine-part series “Masters of the Air” debut on Apple TV+. Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, the series is a companion piece to “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” and is based on the book “Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany,” by Donald L. Miller. Starring recent Oscar nominees Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, as well as Callum Turner (“The Boys in the Boat”) and more, the series follows the 100th Bomb Group of the Eighth Air Force in World War II, known as the “Bloody Hundredth” for all their combat losses. Be sure to tune in to Apple TV+ this week for the premiere, with the rest of the episodes dropping weekly on Fridays.