50 years ago in Expo history: Plans for what would become the Pavilion were taking shape

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane was finally getting a feel for what the U.S. Pavilion was going to look like. An aerial photo in The Spokesman-Review showed the central pillar in place that would eventually hold up the giant translucent canopy. The circular steel “halo” near the top was also in place.

The steel grid work for the IMAX theater was also taking shape. The pavilion did not yet have the full “tilted umbrella” look that would later become a symbol of Expo ’74 and the city itself. But work was progressing quickly.

Another photo, on the front page, showed workers standing on steel girders as they built the pedestrian bridge connecting Havermale Island and Cannon Island. The waters of the Spokane River raged below.

From 100 years ago: Lenore Anack, 19, and two male companions embarked on a “boxcar joyride” from Spokane to Wenatchee.

At least, that’s what the newspapers called it. They said they were broke and headed to Wenatchee to look for work.

They were arrested and hauled out of the boxcar in Wenatchee and charged with breaking open some boxes of food.

Hugh McClellan, one of the men, said they wouldn’t have broken into anything, except the trip took longer than they expected. Hunger drove them to it.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1905: The world’s largest diamond, the 3,106-carat Cullinan, is found in South Africa.

1998: President Bill Clinton denies affair with Monica Lewinsky. “I want to say one thing to the American people; I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”