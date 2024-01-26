Card skimmers found on ATMs across Idaho. How to spot illegal devices on card readers

By Shaun Goodwin, </p><p>The Idaho Statesman</p><p>

Over the past several years, card skimmers have been found on payment devices virtually everywhere in the Gem State. From banks in the Treasure Valley to convenience stores in Northern Idaho, the illegal skimmers can pop up anywhere.

The small devices are installed over card readers to record unsuspecting customers’ credit card numbers and other personal information. This can then be used to steal money from your account or even commit identity theft.

Skimmers are designed to look like legitimate card readers, according to law enforcement. But there are small signs you can spot if you pay close attention. It can be easy to miss these signs while running a routine errand, as your purchase isn’t affected by the device.

Here’s what law enforcement recommends.

How to spot and avoid card skimmers

The FBI warns that card skimmers can appear on fuel pumps, ATMs and other point-of-sale terminals like parking pay stations.

The best way to avoid falling victim to a skimming operation is to check any point-of-sale terminal before inserting your credit or debit card. While external card skimmers are designed to blend into the machines they target, they often have a raised appearance and are made from plastic which is shaped to fit over the genuine metal card reader.

The People’s Community Federal Credit Union recommends pulling on card readers and pin pads before using them, as skimmers will easily detach. There may be other signs, like mismatched colors or designs, small hidden cameras and obscured flashing lights.

Here are some other ways to prevent theft of your card number by skimmers, according to the FBI:

Try to use well-lit gas pumps in view of the gas station store, as these are less often targeted with skimmers.

Use a credit card when possible rather than a debit card, so you can catch fraudulent charges before you pay them.

If possible, use a card with tap-to-pay or chip technology as most skimmers in the U.S. are not equipped to steal their information as easily.

Use extra caution in high-traffic tourist areas, as these are common targets for skimmers.

When possible, use indoor ATMs in buildings equipped with security cameras.

If you find a skimmer, report it to the business immediately and to your local police.

You should also check your bank statements regularly to make sure there are no fraudulent transactions.