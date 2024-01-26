Fly fishing films coming to Bing Crosby Theater next month

From staff reports

Fly fishing films are coming to the Bing Crosby Theater next month, offering a fishing fix for those who’ve been staying inside this winter.

First up is the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, which is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 16. It’s hosted by the Spokane Riverkeeper and sponsored by Silver Bow Fly Shop.

Ticket sales will benefit Riverkeeper’s efforts to protect the Spokane River. Tickets will be available through the Bing’s website soon.

On Feb. 29, the Fly Fishing Film Tour returns to Spokane. That show will also start at 7 p.m., and tickets are on sale at the Bing’s website, bingcrosbytheater.com.

Audubon program focuses on managing cats to protect birds

A program on managing domestic cats to protect birds and other wildlife will highlight the Spokane Audubon Society’s meeting next month.

The online only program is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 14, available through a Zoom link at www.audubonspokane.org.

Grant Sizemore, director of invasive species programs at the American Bird Conservancy, will talk about managing domestic cats, and how doing so can be complicated by the animals’ close link to people, according to an Audubon news release.

The release says Sizemore will focus on the science underpinning the need to manage cats, and identify opportunities for organizations and people to use science-based solutions.