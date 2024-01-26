Justin Timberlake announces first tour since 2019

By George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune

Justin Timberlake is hitting the road for the first time since 2019. The North American leg of his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour will open April 29 in Canada at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and conclude July 9 at in Kentucky at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.

The concert trek will follow the release of Timberlake’s new album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which comes out March 15 on RCA Records. It is his first new album since 2018’s “Man of the Woods.”

Timberlake, who turns 43 next Wednesday, announced his tour on Thursday’s telecast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The former member of the boy band NSYNC will be the musical guest on this week’s telecast of “Saturday Night Live.” His tour is being promoted by Live Nation, the world’s largest concert producer.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. local time at justintimberlake.com.

There will be a number of presales, starting with a fan club presale that begins Monday. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code, via email, for access to purchase tickets.

A presale for Citi members will run from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday at citientertainment.com.

A presale for Verizon customers will run from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday. For more details visit Verizon Up.

There are also a variety of VIP packages “and experiences,” including tickets for “an exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, a specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue and more,” through vipnation.com.

Justin Timberlake “Forget Tomorrow” 2024 North American tour dates

The Verizon Up presale is not applicable for the dates marked*

Monday, April 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Thursday, May 2 — Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena

Monday, May 6 – San Jose, California – SAP Center at San Jose

Friday, May 10 – Las Vegas – T-Mobile Arena*

Tuesday, May 14 – San Diego – Pechanga Arena San Diego*

Friday, May 17 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

Tuesday, May 21 – Phoenix – Footprint Center

Wednesday, May 29 – San Antonio – Frost Bank Center

Friday, May 31 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

Tuesday, June 4 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

Thursday, June 6 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center

Monday, June 10 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, June 12 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena

Friday, June 14 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

Saturday, June 15 – Miami – Kaseya Center

Friday, June 21 – Chicago – United Center

Tuesday, June 25 – New York – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, June 29 – Boston – TD Garden

Wednesday, July 3 – Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena

Thursday, July 4 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, July 7 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Tuesday, July 9 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena