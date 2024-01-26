Justin Timberlake announces first tour since 2019
Justin Timberlake is hitting the road for the first time since 2019. The North American leg of his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour will open April 29 in Canada at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and conclude July 9 at in Kentucky at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.
The concert trek will follow the release of Timberlake’s new album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which comes out March 15 on RCA Records. It is his first new album since 2018’s “Man of the Woods.”
Timberlake, who turns 43 next Wednesday, announced his tour on Thursday’s telecast of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The former member of the boy band NSYNC will be the musical guest on this week’s telecast of “Saturday Night Live.” His tour is being promoted by Live Nation, the world’s largest concert producer.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. local time at justintimberlake.com.
There will be a number of presales, starting with a fan club presale that begins Monday. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code, via email, for access to purchase tickets.
A presale for Citi members will run from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday at citientertainment.com.
A presale for Verizon customers will run from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Thursday. For more details visit Verizon Up.
There are also a variety of VIP packages “and experiences,” including tickets for “an exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, a specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue and more,” through vipnation.com.
Justin Timberlake “Forget Tomorrow” 2024 North American tour dates
The Verizon Up presale is not applicable for the dates marked*
Monday, April 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena
Thursday, May 2 — Seattle — Climate Pledge Arena
Monday, May 6 – San Jose, California – SAP Center at San Jose
Friday, May 10 – Las Vegas – T-Mobile Arena*
Tuesday, May 14 – San Diego – Pechanga Arena San Diego*
Friday, May 17 – Inglewood, California – Kia Forum
Tuesday, May 21 – Phoenix – Footprint Center
Wednesday, May 29 – San Antonio – Frost Bank Center
Friday, May 31 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center
Tuesday, June 4 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena
Thursday, June 6 – Tulsa, Oklahoma – BOK Center
Monday, June 10 – Atlanta – State Farm Arena
Wednesday, June 12 – Raleigh, North Carolina – PNC Arena
Friday, June 14 – Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena
Saturday, June 15 – Miami – Kaseya Center
Friday, June 21 – Chicago – United Center
Tuesday, June 25 – New York – Madison Square Garden
Saturday, June 29 – Boston – TD Garden
Wednesday, July 3 – Baltimore – CFG Bank Arena
Thursday, July 4 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, July 7 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
Tuesday, July 9 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena