Nearly $5M in new grant funding will go toward services for homeless youth in Washington

By Karlee Van De Venter </p><p>Tri-City Herald </p><p>

Nearly $5 million will go toward services and resources for youths experiencing homelessness in Washington through the allocation of new grant funding, according to an announcement from the state’s Department of Commerce.

The Office of Homeless Youth (OHY) operates under the department, which will allocate funding for the Homeless Student Stability Program, and the new Community Support Teams and Protected Healthcare Grants programs.

The awards are effective through June 30, 2025.

Office of Homeless Youth efforts

Additional funding opportunities created in the 2023 legislative session allowed for two new OHY grant programs and additional funding for an existing program.

The office used community outreach and input from youths with lived experience to create, evaluate and score applications for the programs, according to the Department of Commerce news release.

These efforts led to 19 organizations approved for funding.

The $4.8 million in total is meant to prevent and address housing instability in youths by funding school-based interventions, crisis intervention for family conflict and support for youths seeking protected health care services, according to DOC information.

New funding for homeless youth

Homeless Student Stability Program

This funding connects housing and education systems, offering stable housing and community resources to students experiencing homelessness and their families. Applications for the grant funding were evaluated by school system partners, housing providers, young people with lived experience and other stakeholders, according to the DOC press release.

The programs receiving this funding are as follows:

Anacortes Family Center – Skagit County – $181,970

Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services – King County – $84,574

Communities in Schools in Benton and Franklin Counties – $200,000

Communities in Schools in Lakewood – Pierce County – $180,036

Housing Hope DBA Improving Schools Attendance Collaborative – Snohomish County – $200,000

Neighborhood House – King County – $199,520

Northeast Washington Educational Services District 101 – Spokane County – $200,000

Second Chance Outreach DBA Hope for Homies – Snohomish County – $200,000

YWCA Seattle – King County – $200,000

Community Support Teams

This funding goes toward shelter teams focused on solving family conflict as well as maintaining long-term stable housing, according to the press release.

The programs receiving this funding are as follows:

YMCA Greater Seattle serving Pierce County – $400,400

Catholic Charities Eastern Washington – Walla Walla – $400,400

API Chaya – King County – $302,500

Rod’s House – Yakima County – $302,500

Protected Healthcare Grants

This funding goes toward support and services for youth seeking reproductive and gender-affirming health care.

The programs receiving this funding are as follows: