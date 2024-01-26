Prep roundup: Mt Spokane boys edge Cheney; Mead girls top Ridgeline

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Boys basketball

Mt. Spokane 56, Cheney 52: Ryan Lafferty and Bode Gardner scored 14 points apiece and the Wildcats (15-2, 7-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (7-10, 2-5). Evan Stinson led Cheney with 21 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career.

Ridgeline 58, Mead 53: Caden Andreas scored 17 points, Easton Amend and Tanner Allred added 11 apiece and the visiting Falcons (13-4, 4-3) edged the Panthers (8-9, 2-5). Karson Maze led Mead with 11 points and Jaden Ghoreishi added 10.

Ferris 60, Central Valley 51: Dylan Skaife scored 23 points and the Saxons (8-9, 3-3) beat the visiting Bears (1-15, 0-7). Cameron Walls led CV with 11 points.

Lewis and Clark 55, University 44: The Tigers (10-6, 3-3) beat the visiting Titans (9-8, 4-3), Details were unavailable.

2A

Rogers 79, Shadle Park 60: The visiting Pirates (10-3, 4-1) beat the Highlanders (6-10, 1-5). Details were unavailable.

Lewiston 57, Clarkston 47: The Bengals (11-7) beat the Bantams (8-8) in a nonleague game at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Details were unavailable.

1A

Freeman 88, Newport 14: Caleb Grant scored 22 points, Colton Wells added 15 and the visiting Scotties (16-2, 10-0) beat the Grizzlies (1-16, 1-9).

Lakeside 54, Deer Park 45: Calvin Mikkelsen scored 19 points, Hiro Patterson added 15 and the visiting Eagles (7-11, 6-4) beat the Stags (5-12, 2-7). Davin Kemano led Deer Park with 18 points.

Medical Lake 62, Colville 58: Mavrick Rasmussen scored 19 points, Aiden Suddeth added 15 and the Cardinals (5-12, 4-5) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-14, 2-7). Spencer Boswell scored 12 points, and Braden Dunham and Brock Benson added 11 apiece for Colville.

Girls basketball

Mead 53, Ridgeline 47: Teryn Gardner scored 15 points, Addison Wells-Morrison added 11 and the Panthers (17-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Falcons (9-8, 4-3). Madilyn Crowley scored 13 points for Ridgeline.

Gonzaga Prep 70, North Central 22: Aylah Cornwall scored 20 points, Gillian Bears added 14 and the visiting Bullpups (15-3, 8-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-17, 0-8). Montana Elder led NC with 10 points.

Mt. Spokane 42, Cheney 29: Patience Grey scored 10 points and the Wildcats (4-13, 2-5) beat the visiting Blackhawks (3-14, 0-7). Macey Richards led Cheney with 10 points.

University 64, Lewis and Clark 63 (OT): Julianna Jeross scored 14 points, McKenzie Handran added 12 and the visiting Titans (7-10, 2-5) beat the Tigers (9-8, 3-3) in overtime. Olivia Baird scored 21 points and Lindsey Zimmerman had 17 for LC.

Central Valley 60, Ferris 42: Aspen Henry scored 15 points, Eden Sander scored 14 and the visiting Bears (13-4, 6-1) beat the Saxons (8-8, 3-3). Kayla Jones scored 22 points for Ferris.

2A

Shadle Park 74, Rogers 45: Tameira Thompson scored 27 points, Makenzie Fager added 19 and the Highlanders (4-12, 3-3) beat the visiting Pirates (3-13, 2-4). Emily Peabody scored 30 points for Rogers.

Clarkston 66, Lewiston 37: The Bantams (17-0) beat the visiting Bengals (7-13) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

1A

Deer Park 56, Lakeside 42: Ashlan Bryant scored 15 points, Emma Bryant added 13 and the Stags (18-0, 9-0) beat the visiting Eagles (15-3, 8-2), earning their 23rd straight win against league competition. Rylee Darnold scored 10 points for Lakeside.

Colville 46, Medical Lake 35: Brook-Lynn Martin scored 12 points, Navae Kinney and Kalista Malone added 11 and 10, respectively, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-13, 3-6) knocked off the Cardinals (4-13, 3-6). Charde Luat scored 25 points for Medical Lake.

Freeman 57, Newport 14: Taylee Phelps scored 29 points and the visiting Scotties (9-9, 4-6) beat the Grizzlies (1-14, 0-10).