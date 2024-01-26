Tesla recalls almost 200,000 vehicles over rearview camera issue

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

Tesla is recalling almost 200,000 vehicles in the United States over a software problem that can prevent the rearview camera from displaying, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said would increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 2023 Model S, X and Y vehicles equipped with Tesla’s full self-driving technology. The rearview camera issue was discovered when the company received complaints in December, according to a timeline released by NHTSA. There are no injuries or deaths associated with the problem, according to the agency.

Regulators said the company has already released a free over-the-air software update to remedy the problem, with owner notification letters to be separately mailed March 22.

This is not the first Tesla software issue identified as a potential risk by regulators. The company over the years has issued multiple recalls related to its software, most recently in December, when it recalled about 2 million vehicles.

It’s the latest bit of bad news this week for Tesla. The company’s stock price swooned Thursday after chief executive Elon Musk failed to address investors’ concerns related to price cuts and other business issues. The company has repeatedly cut prices to keep sales volume up, contributing to a 38% increase in deliveries, but revenue has hardly increased.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.