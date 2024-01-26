WSU study finds AI seen as pivotal

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A Washington State University study revealed most of America’s professionals believe artificial intelligence can be impactful for their workplace, but around half stated they’re concerned about being “left behind” in their careers without educational opportunities.

The majority (83%) agree higher education should be preparing future graduates to use AI as it becomes more commonly implemented, according to the study.

WSU’s Carson College of Business conducted the national report in collaboration with KRC Research, a global research consultancy. It examined the technology’s perceived potential impact while an increasing number of businesses have begun to integrate AI into daily life, according to a news release.

Around 1,200 full-time employed adults who work in management, professional or related occupations that use computers responded to the survey, all from around the U.S. They were asked to share their attitudes toward AI training and its use in the workforce.

According to the survey, 56% say they use AI at work for tasks like analyzing data for predicted trends or generative AI to produce content. About 72% agree AI could be beneficial to their industry, but 51% are concerned their business may “fall behind” if it doesn’t welcome the technology.

On the other hand, 52% believe AI poses a danger or may negatively impact their organization.

Around 49% of professionals stated their workplace has not provided any resources or information on AI, and 39% have not taken advantage of any resources to learn how to operate AI, according to the report. All while 74% of professionals believe incoming college graduates already have experience using AI before entering the workforce.

The study reported 88% believe colleges and universities should provide education for students to learn more about AI. If higher education does not provide dedicated training on these technologies, 65% stated the U.S. is likely to become less competitive than other countries.

Fewer women professionals reported using AI in their jobs, about 41% compared to 47% of men. And they feel less confident than men explaining how AI can be used at work, around 56% to 71%, according to the study.

View the full report by visiting business.wsu.edu/ai-business-readiness-2024/.