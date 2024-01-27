Idaho women hold on to beat Northern Colorado 60-56, snap losing streak

From staff reports

GREELEY, Colorado – Idaho built a big lead in the first half and hung on late, surviving a Northern Colorado rally to secure a narrow win in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball matchup.

The Vandals sweated out a 60-56 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon at Bank of Colorado Arena.

Idaho (10-9, 3-4 Big Sky) led by as many as 22 points late in the second quarter. The Vandals went up 21-4 after the first period. They held the Bears to 2-for-13 shooting in the opening quarter.

The Vandals’ seemingly comfortable lead began to vanish as Northern Colorado gained steam in the second half. The Bears (9-9, 4-3) shot over 50% from the field and capitalized at the foul line, outscoring Idaho 41-27 in the second half. Northern Colorado cut the Idaho lead to two points with under a minute remaining, but Vandal guard Sarah Schmitt went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final 48 seconds to seal it.

Idaho snapped a four-game skid.

Schmitt led Idaho with 15 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Guard Kennedy Johnson added 14 points and five rebounds, and guard Asha Phillips had 11 points.

The Vandals shot 40% from the field and 6 of 12 from 3-point range. They were efficient at the free-throw line (18 of 21).

Forward Aniah Hall paced Northern Colorado with 19 points. The Bears shot 15 of 45 from the field and 2 of 14 (14.3%) from deep, but kept it close from the foul line, shooting 24 of 29 (82.8%).

Idaho next hosts rival Montana at 6 p.m. Thursday.