Live updates: Gonzaga looks to build WCC win streak at last-place Pacific

Second half

15:48 – GU 44, PU 39: Watson is called for his third foul at the U16 media timeout.

Zags leaning on Ike to start the half and he helps rebuild GU’s lead. He’s up to nine points.

Halftime

Moe Odum hit a 3-pointer to close out the half and give Pacific a 35-34 lead over Gonzaga.

Odum has a team-high 12 points with three assists, and capped a woeful half from the Zags with the last-second 3.

Gonzaga had Graham Ike go to the bench with two fouls early into the half, but struggled even with him on the court. GU made 2 of 11 3-point attempts, 8 of 14 free throws and five turnovers.

MOE ODUM TO END THE HALF WITH THE LEAD!



Pacific 35, Gonzaga 34#PacificProud pic.twitter.com/DZqRTuzeZ6 — Pacific Men’s Basketball (@PacificMensBB) January 28, 2024

First half

3:31 – GU 26, PU 24: Gregg is fouled on a dunk attempt and will shoot two free throws on the other side of the U4 media timeout.

Zags cling to a lead, as Pacific threatens to score more in the first half tonight than it did against Saint Mary’s on Thursday (28 points).

Hickman leads GU with eight points, while Watson adds seven. Williams, Odum and Richard lead PU with six points apiece.

7:33 – GU 19, PU 19: GU ties it up and Gregg takes a hard foul going to a lob from at the U8 media timeout.

Nemhbard continuing to struggle from the free throw line, just 1 of 4 to start the game. Zags guard also uncharacteristically has two turnovers and no assists.

11:49 – PU 11, GU 9: Zags get some points from the free throw line, but Huff picks up his second foul at the U12 media timeout. Four turnovers hurting GU early.

15:14 – PU 5, GU 2: Brutal start for the Zags, who are 1 of 5 from the field and have Ike head to the bench with two fouls. Huff comes in and is called for another foul to signal the first media timeout.

16:44 – GU 2, PU 0: Ike hits a jumper to open the scoring as both teams combined to start 0 of 9 from the field.

Pregame

Gonzaga players were relieved to be on the winning side of a close game, when the Zags beat San Francisco on Thursday.

They’re unlikely to have to do it again against Pacific tonight.

The Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 West Coast) are in Stockton, California, for a game against the Tigers (6-15, 0-6). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and will air on Fox 28 and Root Sports.

Pacific limped home after a dismal effort against WCC-leading Saint Mary’s on Thursday, where the Tigers shot 20% from the field en route to a 76-28 loss.

Pacific last won against Cal Maritime on Dec. 30 and is winless against Division I opponents since edging Mississippi Valley State (0-19) in overtime on Nov. 26.

Gonzaga is a 25-point favorite, according to sportsline.com.

Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman having some fun with #Pacific’s mascot, Powercat, pregame. Were telling him to “take that head off.” Powercat’s been giving #Gonzaga players the “too small” motion for the last 10 min. or so. pic.twitter.com/NlHac4fQeY — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 28, 2024

Was able to make a quick trip up to see Little @bengregg20 start at home for the first time. Very proud moment. He has worked very hard to get to this point.



pic.twitter.com/mSO4ENGCLP — matt gregg (@_mgregg50) January 27, 2024

Anton Watson has his own fan club in Stockton tonight. pic.twitter.com/YpqmdDurMV — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 28, 2024

Series history

Gonzaga has never had much trouble with Pacific and leads the all-time series 22-1, winning all 18 meetings since the Tigers joined the WCC from the Big West in 2013.

Pacific gave the Zags a run on Jan. 21 last year, trailing by as little as three points with six minutes left, but GU pulled away to win 99-90.

Team stats

Individual leaders

Game preview

