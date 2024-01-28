49ers beat Lions to set up Super Bowl against Chiefs

By Sam Fortier Washington Post

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – The play that doomed the Detroit Lions’ season got no reaction from coach Dan Campbell. He decided to be aggressive – to go for it on fourth and 3 instead of attempting a 48-yard field goal to tie the score – but quarterback Jared Goff hadn’t been able to make a play rolling to his right. Campbell stood motionless on the sideline for a few seconds before calling over an assistant.

Campbell rewatched the play on the tablet. He tapped the tablet again as his defense, which had shut down the San Francisco 49ers in the first half, let them down the field to punctuate their 34-31 comeback victory. Campbell handed the tablet back to the assistant and paced the sideline, face blank. He had been one of the most aggressive coaches in the NFL all season, and when it mattered most, his bet had gone bust. But no one would see him sweat.

San Francisco, a juggernaut all season, cut short Detroit’s magical run despite looking shaky the past two weeks. In Super Bowl LVIII, the 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won. But the 49ers have a loaded supporting cast and a quarterback, Brock Purdy, who, despite being far from perfect this postseason, has showed moxie and playmaking ability that his predecessor, Jimmy Garoppolo, did not always have.

The 49ers’ resurgence was stunning. In the first half, the Lions built a 24-7 lead by dominating with bruising runs and precision passing. Wide receiver Jameson Williams carried an end-around 42 yards for a touchdown. Running back David Montgomery pushed forward for another. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs made a gasp-worthy cut for a third. San Francisco played zone coverage on every snap, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, and Goff picked it apart with short throws to keep the offense on schedule.

“No one was rah-rah,” Purdy said. “No one was freaking out. It’s football. There’s a lot of experienced guys on this team, veteran guys who have been in crazy situations. We were just like, ‘We have to do our job.’ ”

Before halftime, Detroit faced fourth down from San Francisco’s 3-yard line. Usually, Campbell would go for it. But with just 10 seconds remaining, there was no consolation prize for pinning the opponent deep in its own territory. So the Lions kicked a field goal to take a three-score lead to the locker room.

But that didn’t last long. Early in the third quarter, 49ers kicker Jake Moody, who had missed a first-quarter field goal, found some redemption by nailing a 43-yarder. Later in the quarter, on the play of the night, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk grabbed a deep pass that bounced off a defensive back’s face mask to set up a touchdown.

“We’re not going out like this,” coach Kyle Shanahan said of the mindset at halftime. “Guys didn’t want today to be the last day. We put ourselves in a hole. They played like it in the second half and we were able to get the ball to bounce the right way and we made up for what we did in the first half.”

On the first play of the next drive, Gibbs fumbled. Levi’s Stadium erupted. 49ers offensive linemen had to step out of the huddle and wave their arms, trying to quiet the 71,824 fans who had waited all night for this.

Detroit could have stopped San Francisco’s run. After the Moody field goal, the Lions drove deep into 49ers territory and faced fourth and 2. Campbell again went for it, and this time Goff did make a play. He put a pass right into the outstretched arms of Josh Reynolds, who had a critical, drive-killing drop.

On the sideline, Goff and Campbell approached Reynolds, giving him pats on the back and what appeared to be words of encouragement. But the mistakes piled up, the 49ers capitalized, and when the clock expired, Campbell ran to midfield. The coach famous for his emotion concealed whatever it was he felt with a stone-faced expression.

“When you lose that way, it’s hard,” Campbell said. “You feel like you get your heart ripped out. But I’m proud of that group and I’ll go anywhere with that group.”