Jannik Sinner produces stunning fightback for first Australian Open title

MELBOURNE, Australia – Italy’s Jannik Sinner came back from two sets down to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final on Sunday and secure his first grand slam title.

It is the first men’s major title for an Italian since Adriano Panatta won the French Open in 1976.

“It is a huge tournament for me. The support has been crazy the whole two weeks,” Sinner said courtside.

“Every match I find something I can improve and you (Medvedev) make me a much, much better player.”

Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, lost his previous two finals in Melbourne yet the 27-year-old third seed looked to be cruising to his second grand slam triumph.

But German-speaking Sinner, from the very north of Italy, roared back in his first major final having shocked Australian Open and grand slam record champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinal.

The 22-year-old fourth seed had the support of the Rod Laver Arena and took advantage of Medvedev’s energy levels dipping following the Russian’s own comeback from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in his semi on Friday.

Medvedev, who spent more time on court than any other player heading into a grand slam final, told Sinner: “You managed to raise your level. Probably that is not your last grand slam but I hope I can get one if we play again in the final.

“It’s been honestly an amazing two weeks. Probably being in the final is better than losing beforehand. I have to try harder next time.”

Medvedev broke for 2-1 in the first set with a passing shot which Sinner could not handle.

A second break came for 6-3 as the Russian showed no mercy.

Medvedev then missed with a smash on break point in the first game of the second set and a battling Sinner eventually held after five deuces.

A break point came Medvedev’s way, however, at 2-1 and he took it with a confident volley as Sinner struggled to find different ways to trouble the Russian while serving.

The Muscovite charged 5-1 up with another break and the Italian fans fell silent.

They were roaring again just a game later when Sinner broke back and Medvedev was suddenly under pressure, later double faulting on set point. But he survived the tough game to go two sets up.

Melbourne has a significant Italian population and they willed their man on in the third set, which went with serve until Medvedev let it slip away with a careless last service game.

Sinner was suddenly flying but another break point at 1-0 in the fourth set went begging. He still looked much more confident and avoided a break at 3-3 with an ace before pouncing on his only set point to level the thrilling clash.

The world number four, who helped Italy win the Davis Cup last year, broke again for 3-2 in the decider as Medvedev began to wilt.

Sinner sealed his incredible comeback win with a brave shot down the line and then collapsed to the floor in delight. Medvedev came round the net to congratulate him.

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, retained the women’s title on Saturday.