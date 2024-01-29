An atmospheric river will drench the West Coast this week

By Matthew Cappucci Washington Post

An atmospheric river, or fire hose of moisture aimed toward the coastline, will batter parts of the West Coast, including California, this week, bringing flooding rain in the lowlands, strong winds and six or more feet of mountain snow. The storm is already lurking just off the coastline in the northeast Pacific, with impacts set to begin by early Tuesday.

High wind watches are in effect for northern California and southern Oregon, including in and around the Shasta Valley, where gusts will hit 65 mph.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” warned the National Weather Service in Medford, Ore. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Flooding is possible around California between Wednesday and Friday, with 5 to 7 inches of rain or more in the higher elevations. That could lead to the “potential for moderate to rapid rises along area rivers, streams, and creeks across the region,” the National Weather Service wrote.

Moreover, special sensors installed by the U.S. Geological Survey indicate that the top layers of soils are reaching saturation because of recent heavy rains. That means “widespread shallow landslides are likely,” the Weather Service has warned.

The precipitation will wind down into Friday, but more could be on the way into the start of early next week. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said an active weather pattern will continue on the West Coast and in the Desert Southwest, with odds of above-average precipitation looking likely over the next three months.

On Monday afternoon, a large-scale, comma-shaped system was off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. That tail of that low-pressure system was a cold front, ahead of which a conveyor belt of deep, robust moisture was sweeping northeast from the tropics. A secondary low will drag more moisture northeast as well.

That tongue of moisture will lap at Washington and Oregon beginning Tuesday. Then the atmospheric river will work down the coast Wednesday into Thursday, bringing impacts to Northern California around the start of the workday Wednesday.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes anticipates this atmospheric river will correspond to a level 4 on their 1 through 5 scale, with 5 being the most significant. That ranking corresponds to its IVT, or integrated vapor transport – how juiced-up the atmosphere will be. While it’s still early, and timing/forecast specifics are tough to iron out, the confidence in a significant storm system is growing.

That’s why the system will have the potential to dump considerable precipitation totals, especially in the mountains, since the high terrain helps focus moisture. (Atmospheric rivers carry the bulk of their moisture at the mid levels.)

Rainfall impacts will be limited in central/northern Oregon and Washington, where 1 to 2 inches of rain is anticipated in the coastal plain. The rainfall totals will be considerably greater in southern Oregon and central/Northern California, where the moisture fire hose will linger for longer.

Cold air at high altitudes will also destabilize the lower atmosphere, causing pockets of air to rise. That could even make for some thunderstorms Thursday in the lower elevations, with small hail and/or an isolated funnel cloud.

Strong winds gusting to 40 mph or greater are likely up and down the entire West Coast, with 50 mph gusts from the Canadian border to Northern California at the shoreline. A few gusts over 60 mph are possible in coastal Oregon.

In the medium range, another atmospheric river is likely over the weekend into early next week. Thereafter, the Climate Prediction Center is projecting above-average odds of continued heavy rainfall over the next two weeks, one month and three months.

In other words, a wet spring is anticipated – partly thanks to an active Pacific jet stream stemming from El Niño. More atmospheric rivers are projected to come ashore in the weeks ahead.