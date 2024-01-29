Catherine, Princess of Wales, leaves the hospital after abdominal surgery

By Karla Adam Washington Post

LONDON - Catherine, Princess of Wales, was discharged from a central London hospital and returned to her home in Windsor almost two weeks after undergoing major abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said Monday.

Catherine spent 13 days at the London Clinic, the same private hospital where King Charles III underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate. Charles spent three nights in the hospital and also left on Monday.

Kensington Palace said in the statement on Monday that Catherine, 42, was “making good progress.” They previously said that her procedure was “planned” and the issue was “noncancerous.”

The future queen is expected to need a significant period of time to recover. She isn’t scheduled to return to her official duties until after Easter. Likewise, the palace said that the king has cleared his calendar to allow for a “period of private recuperation.”

Palace officials are normally tight-lipped about the health of members of the royal family and even though few details were revealed, it still came as something of a surprise when, earlier this month, the palace issued back-to-back health announcements. Charles, 75, is said to have gone public with his issues as a way to encourage other men experiencing symptoms to get their prostates checked.

It has been an eventful period for royal health news. Last week, Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, said that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.