Eeli Tolvanen showing last season’s production with Kraken was no fluke

One of the quieter Kraken success stories thus far has been winger Eeli Tolvanen already surpassing last season’s unexpectedly high points total with the team.

Tolvanen had 27 points in 48 games with the Kraken a season ago and was at 30 points in the same number of contests this campaign heading into Sunday night’s 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He still needs one more point to match his career high set in 61 games with the Kraken and Nashville combined last season, giving his current team plenty to think about as he seeks a new contract this summer.

“Of course, every contract year is a big year, but I try not to think about it too much,” Tolvanen said after Sunday’s morning skate. “I’m just trying to play my best and I feel that’s the best way I can do it. Not thinking about it, just going out there and playing the game of hockey the best way I can.”

Tolvanen’s brand of hockey is an intriguing two-way mix of playmaking, sharpshooting and a somewhat surprising physical component that doesn’t see him intimidated by opposing defenders or goal-scorers. The Finland native is not averse to dirty work in tough spaces alongside linemates Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and the result has been one of the most productive third lines in hockey – one that can prevent goals as much as score them.

Coming into the season, one of the bigger question marks was whether pending restricted free agent Tolvanen could replicate his surprising totals from the prior campaign. After being claimed off waivers from the Predators, he debuted with his new team Jan. 1 of last year and scored 16 goals along with 11 assists in 48 games, one of several key additions that saw the Kraken make a playoff run deep into the second round.

Things didn’t start off nearly as well this season, raising red flags of a one-and-done flash by a player whose inconsistencies with Nashville led to him being placed on waivers in the first place. But Tolvanen maintained all along that he was doing the right things and positioning himself for chances that would eventually go in the net.

That began happening for him more come November and for his linemates as well. Tolvanen has three fewer goals with the Kraken over the same 48 games as he had with them last season, but six additional assists.

His linemate, Bjorkstrand, has been a beneficiary of many of those assists and leads the Kraken in overall points.

For Tolvanen, there’s satisfaction in recovering from that slow start and showing that he can indeed be a productive everyday NHL player.

“It was tough for everybody on this team – we didn’t get off to a hot start,” Tolvanen said of the opening few weeks.

But he added: “I think we were playing more of a complete game. I think we took a little more care in the defensive zone and took the responsibility to play the guy. Or, be the line that can be out on the ice in the last five or 10 minutes.”

That’s valuable stuff for any team. And now that the offense has come around as well, we’ll see how valuable Tolvanen is to the Kraken when his final restricted free agent opportunity comes up at season’s end.

Up to now, the big restricted free agent focus has been on Matty Beniers and what his next contract this summer will look like. But the Tolvanen deal, though much quieter by comparison, could have a big impact on the Kraken’s shorter term fortunes.

The Kraken control the process and will have the ability to match any outside offer to Tolvanen should he not accept an initial proposal from them. Tolvanen is still on a three-year, $4.35 million “bridge” deal signed with Nashville two years ago worth $1.45 million annually.

But given his points totals of these past two seasons, he’d be in line for a hefty one-year raise. It might therefore benefit the Kraken to try to lock Tolvanen up over multiple years that cover some of his unrestricted free agent seasons due to start in 2025-26.

The Kraken will almost certainly not let Tolvanen walk this summer as they did with restricted free agents Daniel Sprong and Morgan Geekie last year. A big separator between Tolvanen and that departed duo is his impact on other players and the chemistry he’s developed with points leader Bjorkstrand and centerman Gourde.

So, keeping Tolvanen happy could have an impact far beyond him on the roster. For now, he certainly wants to stick around a while given the synergy between him, Gourde and Bjorkstrand and the familiarity of seeing his name in the lineup nightly next to theirs. That wasn’t the case in Nashville, when he rarely knew whether he’d play or who with.

“I feel like here, I have a great opportunity because I get the same guys to play with every night,” he said. “And I think it’s just easier for me to know these are the guys I’m going to play with.”