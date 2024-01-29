More than 100 people show up for John Mayer concert in Montana — but it was a hoax

By Julia Daye The Charlotte Observer

Besides his bluesy acoustics and ear-hooking guitar licks, John Mayer is also known by fans for doing pop-up concerts.

At least, that’s what Bozeman, Montana, locals thought when they saw an announcement on social media that the singer would be performing at Cooper Park.

“I saw (it) on ‘The Real Ask Bozeman’ Facebook page and thought that I had the exclusive thing,” Shawn Graves told KBZK.

It was called the “Pray For Snow Wonderland Show,” and people were excited. It was a gloriously sunny day on Thursday so an outdoor concert with a Grammy Award-winning performer was extra appealing.

That afternoon, Graves and well over 100 other locals gathered at Cooper Park. Die-hard fans brought guitars for Mayer to sign.

They waited 30 minutes. Then an hour. The crowd kept growing.

No John Mayer.

“We joked that someone must have been doing a psych experiment,” a local wrote in a Reddit thread.

Then, the scene turned into something out of a movie. Once it became clear that the star wasn’t coming, some of the locals who brought guitars jumped on stage and started performing John Mayer songs for the crowd.

“Major props to those who chose to entertain,” said another local who wrote appreciatively about the unusual afternoon on Reddit.

“Great prank. Resulted in a nice day in the park, live music and community bonding.”

“I think it’s at the very least a nice little community gathering, people get to say hi to each other,” Graves told KBZK.