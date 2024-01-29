Netanyahu says big gaps remain in new hostage negotiations

By Ethan Bronner </p><p>and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a summit in Paris on Sunday to negotiate a return of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a cease-fire in Gaza was “constructive,” but “significant gaps” remain.

Those differences will be discussed at additional meetings this week, according to a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

Spy chiefs and top officials from Qatar, Egypt, the U.S. and Israel met to try to secure the release of more than 100 hostages taken from Israel on Oct. 7 that are still held in Gaza, and end the war there that has killed more than 26,000 people, according to Hamas officials.

The deal under discussion would include a two-month pause in fighting to allow the return of captives, according to reports in international media. Hamas wants the end of combat to be permanent. Israel doesn’t, arguing the country won’t be secure until Hamas’ military and governing structures are dismantled.

Negotiators are attempting to craft a cease-fire in a way that could be seen as permanent by Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union, and temporary by Israel, Haaretz newspaper reported.

The reports said women, children, the elderly and wounded would be returned in the first month in exchange for a halt in the fighting.

Soldiers and those of military age would follow in the second month. As part of the deal, a large number of Palestinian prisoners in Israel would be released and more humanitarian aid would be allowed into Gaza, where hunger and disease are spreading as nearly 2 million people remain displaced.

Heavy fighting is ongoing around the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis where Israeli soldiers are hoping to find Hamas leaders and hostages in underground tunnels and destroy the group’s infrastructure. Tens of thousands of civilians are trying to escape to safety from the area.

Within Israel, there is a growing divide over what should happen in Gaza once the war ends, even as many in the world push for a Palestinian state.

On Sunday evening in Jerusalem, a group of far-right politicians – including a dozen ministers in Netanyahu’s cabinet – took part in a conference calling for the rebuilding of Jewish settlements in Gaza, in effect a complete reoccupation of the coastal strip.

Israel removed its 21 settlements in Gaza in 2005 when it withdrew military forces. The organizers, active in the West Bank, put forward a plan for six core settlements throughout the enclave.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Homeland Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and at least four ministers from Netanyahu’s ruling party, the Likud, were among the participants.

Netanyahu has previously rejected the idea.

Participants in the conference say settlement is the only way for Israel to regain security because the military must be where Israeli civilians live to provide protection.

Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, shortly after Israel pulled out. Since then, the group has concentrated on building up its military abilities.

“The nation of Israel is at a significant and important crossroads,” Smotrich said in a speech at the gathering. “We must decide – are we running away from terrorism and letting a murderous hotbed grow beyond the fence, or do we settle the land, control it, fight terrorism and bring security to the State of Israel.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said the conference was “a disgrace to Netanyahu and his party, which is trailing helplessly behind extremists.” He said it would damage hostage negotiations while also putting Israeli soldiers at risk.