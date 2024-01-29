Seahawks’ coaching search focuses on Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks were scheduled to complete an interview with one of the hottest, young NFL head-coaching candidates Monday night – Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

They are scheduled to conduct another Tuesday with another of the hottest, young NFL head-coaching candidates – Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

What then?

Well, then it could be decision time for the Seahawks, and specifically general manager John Schneider, who is heading their search for a successor to Pete Carroll.

A league source confirmed reports by the NFL Network and others that said the interviews were scheduled.

The interview in Detroit was the Seahawks’ second with Johnson, 37. He has received credit for guiding a 2023 Lions offense that finished fifth in the league in points, third in yards, second in passing yards and fifth in rushing yards.

The interview with Macdonald will be Seattle’s first with the 36-year-old who helped revive the Ravens defense the past two past years. Baltimore this season became the first NFL team to lead the league in fewest points allowed (16.5), most sacks (60) and most takeaways (31).

Seattle has interviewed four other coaches for the job, once virtually and a second time in person: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator in 2013-14), Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

But many observers indicated Monday that Seattle most likely would choose Quinn, Johnson or Macdonald.

That assumed the Washington Commanders – the only other remaining NFL team with a head-coach opening – don’t hire one of them first.

The Commanders were scheduled to meet with Macdonald on Monday, with Quinn on Tuesday morning and with Johnson and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Tuesday afternoon.

Washington was also set to interview Baltimore assistant head coach Anthony Weaver on Monday.

That Seattle and Washington had a lot of crossover on their lists had some league observers portraying it as three coaches – Quinn, Johnson and Macdonald – vying for two spots.

And both teams possibly making a decision soon.

A report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said neither team appeared to have interviews scheduled after Tuesday.

“That might be it for head coaching interviews in this cycle,” Pelissero said Monday, adding “there’s a good chance these searches are wrapped up by the end of the week, perhaps even in the next 48 hours here.”

And though Seattle has yet to talk with Macdonald, things can move quickly, especially now that all the coaches involved are done with their seasons and can immediately sign contracts.

Johnson has been viewed for weeks as the front-runner for the Washington job. But several reports Monday said that might not be accurate.

Seattle’s interview with Johnson figured to go a long way toward clarifying the team’s interest in him, and vice versa.

The Seahawks appear to have a choice between the experience and history with Quinn or taking a chance on Johnson or Macdonald – who are around half the age of the 72-year-old Carroll.

What undoubtedly will be a focus of the interviews with Johnson and Macdonald is what kind of coaching staffs they could assemble.

With Johnson having an offensive background, the key would be who he could get to lead the defense. With Macdonald, the question would be the opposite, with the hope of finding a strong offensive coordinator.

Schneider spoke of that challenge when he met with reporters the week after the news broke that Carroll would not return.

“There’s a balance too of, if you hire a defensive coach and he hires a really good offensive coordinator, and then that offensive coordinator is going to leave the next year, then what kind of consistency are you going to have with the quarterback?,” Schneider said. “If you hire a great offensive coordinator or a guy that’s going to be a great play caller, where is the strength as the defensive coordinator and what kind of consistency and philosophy, strategy is that guy going to have and how long is he going to be able to stick around, too? Staff development and procurement, I think that’s extremely important, regardless of it’s an offensive guy, defensive guy, or special-teams guy.”

Assembling a strong staff is often viewed as likely to be easier for a veteran coach with more connections. Quinn had current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator in Atlanta and Raheem Morris, who was just named as Atlanta’s coach, as his defensive coordinator.

Macdonald’s only NFL experience is with the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh. He was an intern in 2014 and has been there since, other than spending the 2021 season as Michigan’s defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh. Johnson has worked for the Lions and Miami Dolphins since entering the NFL in 2012 at age 26.

The Seahawks are sure to get answers to those and other questions from Johnson and Macdonald over the next 24 hours.

And then they might soon be able to give Seahawks fans the biggest answer of all, deciding who will become the ninth coach in the team’s history.