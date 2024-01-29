WSU guard Myles Rice named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for fourth time

PULLMAN — Myles Rice keeps racking up the accolades.

Washington State’s redshirt freshman guard has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday, good for Rice’s fourth time receiving the honor this season.

Rice, the conference’s leading freshman scorer with 15.6 points per game, led the Cougars to back-to-back wins over Utah and Colorado last week. Against the Utes, Rice posted 10 points, 6 assists and a career-high 7 rebounds, and against the Buffaloes, Rice registered two clutch layups to seal his team’s win.

Myles Rice puts the game on ice. He goes to the rack on back to back drives.



He has also extended his double-digit scoring game streak to eight. In WSU’s win over Colorado on Saturday, Rice also posted 12 of his 17 points in the second half, and he has now logged 3-plus assists in 8 of his last 9 games.

Next up, the Cougars travel to Seattle to take on Washington on Saturday for a 6 p.m. tip-off.