50 years ago in Expo history: France was out, but fair boosters had hope in a newly announced lineup of corporate exhibitors

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A day after the disappointing update that France had dropped out of Expo ’74, officials announced some good news.

A total of seven new corporations announced they would be exhibiting in the fair’s “Joy of Living Pavilion.”

Those corporations were: Union Pacific Railroad, Amtrak, Environ Aire, the Constitution Mint of Salt Lake City, Washington Public Ports, the R.A. Hanson Corp. and Key Tronic Corp.

They were joining United Airlines and Whirlpool, which had previously announced their participation. The Joy of Living Pavilion was designed to “offer a preview of lifestyles in the near future.”

From 100 years ago: Minona S. Jones, “a little white-haired woman from Spokane,” emerged as the leader of a movement to get rid of Prohibition.

She was the secretary of the Prohibition Repeal Association of Washington, and she believed that “the people are not in sympathy with the 18th Amendment.”

Who was in sympathy with it? “The bootleggers, cheap grafters – including politicians – and third-rate preachers,” she said.

The bootleggers and grafters liked it, presumably, because they were getting rich.

Yet Jones said she did not want the saloons back.

“All we want is the right to drink intoxicating liquor without breaking the law, and with liquor sold under proper government regulation,” she said.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1933: After Paul von Hindenburg appoints Adolf Hitler as chancellor of Germany, his former WWI colleague General Erich Ludendorff sends a letter to him stating, “This accursed man will cast our Reich into the abyss and bring our nation to inconceivable misery.”