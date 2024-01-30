Chet Holmgren joins list of former Gonzaga players to earn NBA Rising Stars spot

For the fifth consecutive year, Gonzaga fans will be able to turn on the NBA’s Rising Stars event and see a former Bulldog in action.

Oklahoma City rookie and former Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren will play in the NBA Rising Stars on Feb. 16 in Indianapolis as part of All-Star Weekend. The Rising Stars game will tip off at 6 p.m. and air on TNT.

Holmgren, who missed the 2022-23 NBA season due to a Lisfranc injury, becomes the eighth former Zag to earn a spot at the Rising Stars event. The 7-foot center from Minneapolis will be one of 11 rookies to take part in the game, along with 10 second-year NBA players and seven G League standouts.

At least one former Gonzaga player has appeared in the Rising Stars game each of the past five years.

The Bulldogs have had a representative in seven of the past eight events – with the exception of 2019.

Holmgren’s the latest addition to a list that includes Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard (2023), Orlando’s Jalen Suggs (2022), Memphis’ Brandon Clarke (2021, 2020), Washington’s Rui Hachimura (2021, 2020), Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis (2018, 2017), Boston’s Kelly Olynyk (2015, 2014) and Charlotte’s Adam Morrison (2007).

The list of rookies competing alongside Holmgren on Feb. 16 includes a handful of players Gonzaga faced during the 2022-23 NCAA season, including UConn’s Jordan Hawkins, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Baylor’s Keyonte George, Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kentucky’s Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Holmgren, who was just named to the 41-man Team USA player pool for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, is averaging 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Thunder, who were sitting third in the Western Conference as of Tuesday with an overall record of 32-15.