Former Washington State star Gardner Minshew headed to the NFL Pro Bowl as alternate

From staff reports

From staff reports

Minshew Mania is headed to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Entering a 2023-24 season in which quarterback Gardner Minshew was signed to serve as a mentor to Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson, it was the former Washington State star earning an improbable Pro Bowl nod.

Minshew was named as an alternate on Tuesday, presumably in place of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who’ll quarterback the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11. The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday in Orlando, Florida.

After Richardson – the fourth pick of the 2023 draft – was lost for the year with an injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 5, Minshew stepped in and nearly led the Colts to the playoffs.

The Colts finished 9-8, including a 7-6 record with Minshew as their starting quarterback.

For the season, Minshew completed 305 of 490 passes for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 84.6. Minshew led a pair of fourth-quarter Colts comebacks and was credited with two winning drives.

He also rushed for three touchdowns.

This is Minshew’s first Pro Bowl appearance of his five-year career, which started with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 – where he was drafted in the sixth round. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021-2022.

In his one season at Washington State, Minshew led the Cougars to an 11-2 record, completing more than 70% of his passes for 4,776 yards and 38 TDs.

Minshew, who signed just a one-year deal with Indy, is a free agent for 2024.