Martin Short denies Meryl Streep romance, saying they’re ‘very close friends’

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Martin Short is shooting down rumors that he’s dating Meryl Streep.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning funnyman addressed the speculation that he and his recent “Only Murders in the Building” co-star are a couple.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast, the host referred to actors as a “power couple.”

“We’re not a couple,” Short, 73, clarified. “We are just very close friends.”

Maher joked that a romance between the two wouldn’t be a bad idea, “because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple.”

“It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman; it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,” he then quipped about the couples who divorced after high-profile marriages.

Streep, 74, joined Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” last year.

The three-time Academy Award winner was nominated for an Emmy in the best supporting actress category for her role as Loretta Durkin, a love interest of Short’s character, Oliver Putnam.

Last fall, a representative for Streep confirmed her split from celebrated sculptor Don Gummer after 45 years of marriage.

Short’s wife of 30 years, Nancy Dolman, died in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer.