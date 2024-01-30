Multicare Health System awards $200,000 to Spokane nonprofits tackling health

MultiCare has awarded $200,000 to Spokane-area nonprofits behavioral health, housing and homelessness, food insecurity, health care and children’s needs.

The health system’s Community Partnership Fund awarded $800,000 last year to organizations statewide, including 15 organizations in Eastern Washington.

“The Community Partnership Fund is one of the ways our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future is put into action,” said Marce Edwards Olson, vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for MultiCare. “By supporting these organizations doing great work in our communities, we are able to help improve access to care and services beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics.”

Here is a list of the organizations in Eastern Washington that received the funds. More information about the specific funded programs can be found at multicare.org/about/community/partnership-fund/2023-inw-recipients.