Prep roundup: Mead girls pull away from Central Valley 68-48; Henry Sandberg leads Gonzaga Prep boys past Ridgeline

In a quirk of the schedule this season, the Mead girls team didn’t face the other top contenders in the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A division until the last week of the regular season. The Panthers faced the first of a two-part test Tuesday against Central Valley – and passed with flying colors.

Defending league MVP Teryn Gardner scored 23 points, Addison Wells Morrison added 18 and the Panthers – ranked No. 1 in the state in last week’s media poll – pulled away in the second half and beat the visiting Bears 68-48.

Eden Sander led Central Valley with 15 points and Gracie Lanphere added 12 – all on 3-pointers.

Mead (18-1, 8-0) faces Gonzaga Prep (15-3, 8-0) Friday for the league title.

“It’s a busy week,” Mead coach Quantae Anderson said. “We knew it was going to be, and the girls really stepped up tonight. CV is really, really good. They’ve improved so much since the last time we played them.”

Mead beat CV 63-59 in a nonleague game Dec. 5. The Panthers held a four-point lead at halftime then limited CV (13-6, 6-2) to eight points in the fourth quarter.

“We just stayed on them,” Anderson said. “I think we got some turnovers in the second half from their fatigue.”

“We just wanted to continue to play hard, shut them down,” Gardner said. “We wanted to leave everything out on the court, and I think we did that.”

Keara Gosney scored six points in the first quarter to give CV a 15-12 lead.

Mead came out on an 8-0 run to start the second quarter, including an alley-oop from Gardner to Morrison. Morrison had seven in the quarter, Gardner added five and Mead led 30-26 at the half.

“(Morrison) is starting to ‘get it,’ ” Anderson said. “She’s so dynamic in so many different ways. She can score from anywhere on the court.”

Lanphere hit a pair of 3s in the middle of the third quarter, but Morrison and Gardner scored on back-to-back possessions late in the period and the Panthers held an eight-point lead entering the fourth.

Gardner made a corner 3 early in the fourth quarter to push the lead to double digits. Freshman Drae Domebo had a pair of 3-pointers, but Gardner imposed her will on both ends, with several steals and nine points in the quarter.

“As (Anderson) always says, ‘We’re happy where we are, but we’re not content,’ ” Gardner said. “We still have so much more room to grow.”

Girls basketball 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 65, Ridgeline 53: Aylah Cornwall scored 21 points and the visiting Bullpups (15-3, 8-0) beat the Falcons (9-9, 4-4). Grace Sheridan led Ridgeline with 14.

Ferris 49, Lewis and Clark 47: Kayla Jones scored 16, Elyse Wevers added 15 and the visiting Saxons (9-8, 4-3) beat the Tigers (9-9, 3-4). Olivia Baird led LC with 14 points and Ruby Shaw added 12.

University 63, Mt. Spokane 60: Julianna Jeross scored 28 points and the Titans (8-10, 3-5) beat the visiting Wildcats (4-14, 2-6). Laine Gardner led Mt. Spokane with 15 points.

2A

Clarkston 68, Rogers 36: Eloise Teasley scored 16 points, Kendall Wallace added 13 and the visiting Bantams (18-0, 7-0) beat the Pirates (3-12, 1-6).

Pullman 65, Shadle Park 52: Grace Kuhle scored 19 points and the Greyhounds (6-11, 5-2) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-13, 3-4). Mackenzie Fager led Shadle Park with 24 points.

1A





Deer Park 86, Riverside 11: Ashlan Bryant scored 17 points and the visiting Stags (20-0, 11-0) beat the Rams (3-16, 1-10). Brooklyn Coe added 17 points for Deer Park.

Medical Lake 43, Freeman 29: Delaney Gunther scored 23 points, Charde Luat added 15 and the visiting Cardinals (12-8, 5-6) beat the Scotties (10-10, 5-7). Avery Boswell and Taylee Phelps led Freeman with 14 points apiece.

Boys basketball 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 65, Ridgeline 53: Henry Sandberg scored 21 points and the visiting Bullpups (14-5, 6-2) beat the Falcons (13-4, 4-4). Wyatt Cline led Ridgeline with 18 points on six 3-pointers.

University 79, Mt. Spokane 54: Shane Skidmore scored 24 points, AJ Wolfe added 17 and the Titans (10-8, 5-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (15-3, 7-1).

2A West Valley 86, East Valley 39: Parker Munns scored 23 points, Nikita Oberemok added 17 and the visiting Eagles (15-2, 5-2) beat the Knights (3-14, 0-7).

Pullman 84, Shadle Park 38: Champ Powaukee scored 25 points and the Greyhounds (13-4, 7-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (6-11, 1-6). Enoch Gathecha scored 11 points for the Highlanders.

1A







Freeman 68, Medical Lake 46: Gavin Zehm scored 18 points, Finn LaPointe added 17 and the Scotties (18-2, 12-0) beat the Cardinals (6-13, 5-6).