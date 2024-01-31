Gonzaga rewind: Nolan Hickman’s big night, Graham Ike’s fast start, Luka Krajnovic’s return

Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) is razzed by his teammates after being named player of the game in the Zags’ 92-58 rout over LMU on Tuesday. (By Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

The preseason All-West Coast Conference team, voted on by the nine coaches, was released in October with Gonzaga’s Anton Watson, Graham Ike and Ryan Nembhard making the 10-player list.

GU junior guard Nolan Hickman is making a push for All-WCC consideration with his standout play through the first half of the conference schedule.

Hickman had a career-best 24 points, five assists and another big night behind the 3-point arc in the Zags’ 92-58 rout Tuesday over Loyola Marymount. The performance elevated Hickman’s WCC averages to 15.1 points, 2.8 assists and 3-point percentage to 41.8.

Gonzaga’s blowout victory was an ideal tuneup for Saturday’s showdown with Saint Mary’s at the McCarthey Athletic Center. More on Hickman, Ike hitting the gas pedal from the opening tip and Luka Krajnovic back on the court for the first time in six-plus weeks in our latest Gonzaga rewind.

Hickman hitting stride

From dancing in unison with the Kennel Club to “Zombie Nation” prior to GU’s past two home games, his dialed-in 3-point stroke and a hesitation move that left a pair of Loyola Marymount defenders in the dust, Hickman appears to be having a blast on the court.

After draining a 3-pointer during a lengthy second-half run, Hickman casually made a timeout signal with his hands running downcourt, which was soon followed by LMU calling a timeout.

“Just in the gym every day, practicing. Reps is reps,” Hickman said. “I’ve been doing the same thing. They’re just starting to fall, that’s how basketball goes.”

Hickman made four 3s, marking the seventh time in eight conference games he’s hit at least three. He’s made at least two 3s in nine of the past 10. His 44 made 3s lead the team by 20 over freshman Dusty Stromer.

He’s bumped his scoring average to 13.3 points on career-best 38.3% shooting on 3s and 82.4% at the free-throw line.

Hickman stung LMU’s defense coming off ball screens, feeding teammates or scoring in the midrange and at the rim.

“Definitely part of the scout, definitely did have it going, I felt good out there,” Hickman said. “We drill it in practice. (Assistant coach Stephen) Gentry gave us a really good plan. That’s where I feel like I got all my buckets, just going with the plan.”

Head coach Mark Few said Hickman and the Zags have been taking the right 3-pointers. That falls in line with the team’s improved offensive approach in several aspects.

“It’s 100% making the right reads,” Few said after the LMU game. “We drill ’em every day on this is what we’re going to do – if they do this, we do that. All of our guards over the course of this run have been crafty with that. Tonight it kind of stuck.

“If you make that right read, it might just be, ‘All right, nothing happening, just throw it out.’ I think we’ve been a little guilty of trying to make something out of nothing. Nolan and Ryan showed great growth tonight.”

Ike from start to finish

Few has been after Ike for months to be assertive from the opening tip, offering further reminders after the Wyoming transfer was a nonfactor in the first halves of the previous two games due to early foul trouble.

Ike scored 37 of his 42 points against San Francisco and Pacific in the second half. The big man went to work against LMU with a dunk off a lob pass from Hickman, a three-point play and another free throw in the first 4 minutes and 22 seconds.

He finished with 20 points – 12 in the first half, eight in the second – in just 23 minutes. He added two assists – an important stat to monitor with opponents using more double-teams – and just one turnover.

“I don’t know, somebody (talked to him),” Few said. “I’ve been talking to him all year about it, so it wasn’t me.”

Ike has had seven games with at least 20 points and another with 19 in the past 10 games, moving his scoring average from 13.4 to a team-leading 15.5.

Krajnovic back in action

The freshman guard from Croatia suffered a broken hand in shootaround hours before the UConn game Dec. 15 in Seattle. Krajnovic has been doing more in practice recently and saw his first game time since Dec. 11 with a 7-minute stint against the Lions.

“It’s really good, man, not only just in the games but in practice,” Hickman said. “Just to have somebody come in and fill that point guard spot, the ‘1’ and ‘2’ spot, is well needed. He played really well in the little span of time he had.”

The 6-5 Krajnovic, playing with his left (nonshooting) hand wrapped, drew a foul and hit two free throws 20 seconds after checking in. He scored on a pretty crossover and drive to the rim in the final minute. He finished with six points.

“He looked good in practice the last two days and I think it’ll be good to spell both Nolan and Ryan a little bit,” Few said.