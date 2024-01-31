On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Tulane at Southern Methodist ESPN2
4 p.m.: Longwood at High Point ESPNU
4 p.m.: Delaware at William & Mary CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Youngstown State at Wright State ESPNU
6 p.m.: Sam Houston at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Idaho at Montana ESPN+
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State ESPN+
7:30 p.m.: Oregon at Southern California ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12
8 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco CBS Sports
87 p.m.: UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego ESPN+
6 p.m.: Montana at Idaho ESPN+
6 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah TNT
Football
4 p.m.: NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown ESPN
5 p.m.: College: East-West Shrine Bowl NFL Network
Golf
Noon: PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-AM Golf
11 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf
Hockey
3 p.m.: NHL All-Star Weekend ESPN2
Soccer, Premier League
12:15 p.m.: Manchester United at Wolverhampton USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: EWU at Montana State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change