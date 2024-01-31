The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Tulane at Southern Methodist ESPN2

4 p.m.: Longwood at High Point ESPNU

4 p.m.: Delaware at William & Mary CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: California at Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Youngstown State at Wright State ESPNU

6 p.m.: Sam Houston at Western Kentucky CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Idaho at Montana ESPN+

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana State ESPN+

7:30 p.m.: Oregon at Southern California ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at UCLA Pac-12

8 p.m.: San Diego at San Francisco CBS Sports

87 p.m.: UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego ESPN+

6 p.m.: Montana at Idaho ESPN+

6 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah TNT

Football

4 p.m.: NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown ESPN

5 p.m.: College: East-West Shrine Bowl NFL Network

Golf

Noon: PGA: Pebble Beach Pro-AM Golf

11 p.m.: Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship Golf

Hockey

3 p.m.: NHL All-Star Weekend ESPN2

Soccer, Premier League

12:15 p.m.: Manchester United at Wolverhampton USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: EWU at Montana State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change