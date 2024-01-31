South Perry Street Fair canceled for 2024 as volunteer ranks dwindle

This year’s South Perry Street Fair is canceled because of a lack of volunteers, according to the South Perry Street Fair Facebook page.

“The South Perry Business and Neighborhood Association has made the difficult decision to cancel the South Perry Street Fair in 2024 due to lack of volunteers to lead the effort,” the social media post said. “We will consider hosting some smaller events this year instead and will continue to advocate for, support, and invest in the South Perry District in other ways.”

The fair is a family-friendly community celebration that draws thousands of people. The association is a nonprofit that supports the South Perry District and its businesses.

The celebration has gone on for about 25 years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the fair’s cancellation in 2020.

The association’s next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Meeting House Café, 1801 E. 11th Ave., to plan meetings, activities and events for this year, the Facebook page said. The public is invited to share ideas on what activities and events they’d like to see in the district this year and ways they would like to support the efforts.

Email southperrybna@gmail.com for questions.

The association could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.