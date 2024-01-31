Treat your sweetie: Tavolàta offers four-course prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day
From staff reports
Tavolàta is offering a four-course prix fixe menu on Valentine’s Day.
Menu highlights include squash sformato with pecorino fonduta, pistachio and herbs; saffron tagliolini with garlic, chili, lemon and parsley; and steak tagliata with brassicas, tallegio polenta and salsa verde.
Tavolàta, an Ethan Stowell restaurant, is located at 221 N. Wall St. and is headed by Chef Will Torres.
A modified three-course version of the menu will be available on Feb. 12, 13, 16 and 17, alongside Tavolàta’s regular a la carte menu.
Reservations can be made online at ethanstowellrestaurants.com or by calling the restaurant at (509) 606-5600.