‘The greatest’: Washington State loses star guard Charlisse Leger-Walker to season-ending ACL injury

What was most feared was confirmed Wednesday by Washington State women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge.

Standout senior point guard Charlisse Leger-Walker has been lost for the rest of the season. One the best players in school history, Leger-Walker suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday in WSU’s 85-82 upset win over then No. 2 UCLA at Pauley Pavilion.

Leger-Walker will undergo reconstructive surgery to her right ACL.

“I am saddened to confirm the knee injury to Charlisse Leger-Walker is season ending,” Ethridge said. “Charlisse has given her heart and soul to Washington State and this program. We are heartbroken she will not finish her career at WSU on the court. However, Charlisse will continue to impact our program to the best of her ability. There is zero doubt that Charlisse will come back better than ever. Charlisse will forever be remembered and honored as the greatest and winningest impact player in WSU women’s basketball history.”

The win against UCLA was the biggest in the history of WSU (15-6 overall, 4-4 Pac-12).

Leger-Walker scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half against the Bruins. She was on a breakaway layup when she suffered the injury, leaving the game with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

“I’ve told people that it was the saddest happiest day of our lives probably in that win over UCLA,” Ethridge said. “Now the challenge is really big and before us.”

It was a noncontact injury. Leger-Walker had planted her right leg to begin her approach to the basket when she injured the knee.

The Cougars lose much more than a scorer in the 5-foot-10 Leger-Walker, a native of Waikato, New Zealand. She was the team’s best ballhandler and a stout defender.

Her 17 points pushed her career total to 1,743 – third in WSU history. She played 19 minutes, extending her career total to 3,793 for third most in Cougars history. She was 168 minutes shy of breaking the record.

She was averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

In leading WSU to its first Pac-12 Tournament championship last year, Leger-Walker was named an Associated Press All-American and the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, among other awards. She is a three-time All-American.

Earlier this season, Leger-Walker had 26 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Cougars’ 77-72 win over Gonzaga in overtime. It was the first of two losses for 19th-ranked Gonzaga (20-2).

WSU plays its first game without Leger-Walker on Friday when sixth-ranked Colorado (17-3, 7-2) visits. On Sunday, No. 20 Utah (15-6, 5-4) is in town.

Ethridge wasn’t specific on how the Cougars will dole out minutes and responsibilities in Leger-Walker’s absence. Sophomore 5-foot-9 guard Astera Tuhina is scheduled to return from injury and see limited minutes this weekend.

Leger-Walker has an opportunity to return to WSU next year to take advantage of a COVID season.

“I’m going to leave that all on Charlisse,” Ethridge said. “Everybody needs to make decisions on their own. This is a unique position for her to be in – the timing of the injury and the length of recovery.

“She’s got to make some big decisions. That hasn’t been done yet. She certainly has a lot to think about as far as her future goes. I haven’t spoken to her about it.”

Leger-Walker was going to leave for New Zealand for a brief visit to practice with the New Zealand Olympic team in its quest to break a 16-year Olympic exile, but that won’t happen now.