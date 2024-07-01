Amber Ruffin comes out as queer on last day of Pride: ‘Be proud of who you are, little babies!’

By Eva Hartman Los Angeles Times

Amber Ruffin is out and proud — just in time for the conclusion of Pride Month.

“In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out! Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am!,” the comedian posted on Instagram with a carousel of photos that included her grinning in a shirt that read “Queer,” a video from New York City Pride and snapshots with friends at a Mets game.

“I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!,” she cheekily added.

Ruffin is known for her extensive TV comedy career, which began when she started writing for “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2014, making her the first Black woman writer in late-night TV. She frequently appears on the show in segments including “Amber Says What?,” “Amber’s Minute of Fury,” “Point, Counterpoint” and “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.”

She also hosted “The Amber Ruffin Show” from 2020 to 2023. The show separated itself from the typical late-night interview format to focus on sketch comedy and Ruffin and rest of the writing staff picked up nominations from the Writer’s Guild of America and the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The comic, who divorced Dutch artist Jan Schiltmeijer in 2023 after 13 years of marriage, received an outpouring of online support from other celebrities.

“That’s my baby sis, Happy Pride!!!!!!,” posted Lacy Lamar, Ruffin’s sister and her co-author on two books about their experiences with racism.

“Welcome home Amber!! Our team just keeps getting hotter and smarter!! Happy Pride, dear one,” actor Sophia Bush wrote.

“Yay!! Happy Pride, love!! I hope you feel so loved and supported!” added Tan France of “Queer Eye.”