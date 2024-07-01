AT&T to issue credits to customers hit by international roaming outage

Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AT&T said it will issue credits to its customers affected by an international roaming service outage that caused problems for cellphone users traveling overseas in recent days.

AT&T, T-Mobile U.S. and Verizon Communications acknowledged the problems Thursday, with Verizon Support saying some customers traveling abroad “may be experiencing issues making calls.” People traveling abroad took to social media to report disruptions.

T-Mobile said last week it was “one of several providers impacted by a third-party vendor’s issue that is intermittently affecting some international roaming service.” AT&T said some of its customers traveling internationally may have been experiencing service disruptions due to an issue outside of its network, and that it was working with one of its roaming connectivity providers to resolve the issue.

Over the weekend, AT&T said the issue was resolved and it would issue credits for daily fees June 26-28 to affected customers, which may have hit about 25% of those outside the country who were affected.

“We know how important staying connected is and appreciate our customers’ understanding while we collaborated with our roaming connectivity provider to resolve the issue,” AT&T said in its statement.

AT&T also said: “In the majority of countries impacted, greater than 75% of phone calls and data sessions were successfully completed during peak disruption (June 27).”