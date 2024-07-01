Kraken sign top-line center Chandler Stephenson, continue free-agent splurge

Geoff Baker Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Fresh off signing free agent defenseman Brandon Montour, the Kraken continued major additions to their team Monday by inking Vegas Golden Knights centerman Chandler Stephenson to a seven-year, $43.75 million deal.

“He brings a winning pedigree and offensive consistency to our team, and we are looking forward to him being a part of our lineup this season,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet initially reported the signing, worth $6.25 million annually. It gives the Kraken a top-line center to join Matty Beniers, incoming Shane Wright and veteran Yanni Gourde up the middle. Stephenson, 30, has been a key component for Vegas, winning a Stanley Cup a year ago while scoring 16 goals and adding 35 assists last season.

Stephenson, who has reached the 50-point plateau in three consecutive seasons, had won a prior Cup with Washington against Vegas in 2018. He becoming the eighth player in NHL history to win a championship against a club he’d later capture a title with.

His career faceoff percentage of 52.6% — which mirrored his total last season — instantly puts him among the best Kraken players in a category that has been a pronounced team weakness the franchise’s first three years. Stephenson won 58.1% of his faceoffs during the 2022-23 season.

The Kraken’s moves Monday show they intend a quick return to playoff contention even while developing young prospects. They have dished out maximum term contracts to two players who will be 37 by the time those deals end, so they’ve done so with an eye on immediate returns.

Stephenson signing also allows Jared McCann to slide back to his more familiar left wing spot from which he’s scored the majority of his franchise high 96 regular season goals.

This story will be updated.