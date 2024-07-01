Mavericks sign sharpshooter Klay Thompson as NBA free agency begins

By Lawrence Dow Tribune News Service

The Dallas Mavericks, fresh off an NBA Finals loss to Boston, upgraded their outside shooting with a sign-and-trade with Golden State for Klay Thompson.

The Mavs traded Josh Green and other unnamed assets to the Charlotte Hornets as a part of a multi-team trade with the Warriors for Thompson and then extended the sharpshooter to a three-year $50 million contract.

Golden State drafted Thompson, a 6-foot-6 guard, out of Washington State with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 draft and teamed him with Steph Curry to create a backcourt known as the Splash Brothers. The duo would go on to help Golden State dominate the league, playing in 159 playoff games and winning four NBA titles together.

Thompson, now 34, was crucial for the Warriors throughout their title run but started to show decline in recent seasons after multiple injuries including a torn ACL and a torn Achilles tendon. Last season he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 39% from 3-point range.

Over the first eight seasons of Thompson’s career, all with the Warriors, he never shot under 40% from beyond the arc. However in the last three seasons he’s shot under that mark twice.

Thompson made 268 3-pointers last season, good for the fourth most in the league while also shooting a higher percentage from 3-point range than such stars like Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard.

Thompson’s shooting could make a great fit next to a playmaker like Luka Doncic, who excels at generating open shots for his teammates, and his defense will be a plus.