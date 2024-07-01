USMNT 0-1 Uruguay takeaways: U.S. crash out of Copa America, Berhalter’s job in question

By Paul Tenorio, Greg O’Keefe and Jeff Rueter The Athletic

On the final night of Copa America Group C play, the U.S. men’s national team had to match or better Panama’s result against Bolivia. The challenge was that the U.S. would have to do it against unbeaten group leaders Uruguay.

The U.S. stayed with Uruguay in a frenetic and physical first half made all the more chaotic by odd decisions from an inexperienced referee and a strange camera angle for the TV broadcast. But in the second half, Uruguay broke through, scoring a goal in the 66th minute that the U.S. could not answer as they exited the tournament.

Panama beat Bolivia 3-1 and the U.S. lost 1-0 to Uruguay, ending their Copa America after one win and two losses in a disappointing group stage.

With only two years to go until the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, coach Gregg Berhalter’s position will now come under intense scrutiny.

Here are the big talking points:

What does this mean for U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter?

Monday’s loss means the U.S. will limp out of the Copa America with just one win, over lowly Bolivia, and a lot of questions to answer. Chief among them is whether Gregg Berhalter will continue as coach of the national team.

If this tournament was about showing progress since the 2022 World Cup, it is difficult to say that the U.S. has taken steps forward. Even taking into account Tim Weah’s early red card in the Panama game, the U.S. was unable to see a result and get a much-needed point to take some pressure off of the group finale.

Then, the U.S. not only didn’t get the needed win against Uruguay, but they also failed to get a result. While there were bright moments in the game, the U.S. couldn’t generate enough good goal-scoring chances.

Ultimately, bringing Berhalter back was a bet that the culture and continuity would help this group grow. If U.S. Soccer feels that growth isn’t happening, a change could be coming.

How did officiating impact the game?

Referee Kevin Ortega looked out of his depth for much of what was a very high-paced affair.

Ortega swallowed his whistle and signaled to play on early in the game when several fouls appeared to have occurred. In the 17th minute, U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams was yellow-carded for a foul that was committed on him. Then, when giving Chris Richards a yellow card in the 32nd minute, Uruguay looked to play a quick free kick. The only problem: Ortega was still in the act of showing the yellow card to Richards. Card in hand, he still allowed play to continue – play should have been whistled dead – and Uruguay nearly had a great goal-scoring chance if not for a desperate clearance from Tim Ream.

Ten minutes later, Ortega struck again when the U.S. broke out on a counter-attack despite an Uruguay handball near the top of the U.S. box. With Christian Pulisic turning into space and dribbling at full speed, Ortega’s late whistle brought the ball back to the top of the box as U.S. players on the field and on the bench protested the delayed call that failed to give advantage.

The 32-year-old Peruvian official had overseen just seven international matches before Monday’s game, and this was his first game in the middle at Copa America. He was the fourth official for the USMNT’s 2-1 defeat by Panama and Venezuela’s 2-1 win over Ecuador earlier in the tournament. Ortega was the youngest official at the 2022 World Cup. Then aged only 30, he was the fourth official for five matches in Qatar – including the United States’ 1-0 win against Iran.

Then, of course, there was Uruguay’s goal. Some angles appeared to show that it was offside. A later angle showed that Richards seemingly kept Mathias Olivera onside – just – as Darwin Nuñez made the initial header that forced Matt Turner into a shot. Turner’s save bounced right in front of an unmarked Olivera, resulting in the Napoli attacker’s second international goal.

Joy to agony in five minutes

From hope to dismay in the space of five frantic minutes. Soccer can be cruel.

First a wave of excitement crashed through the U.S. fans in Arrowhead Stadium as it emerged that Bolivia had equalized with Panama.

At 1-1 in Orlando and the contest in Kansas City still deadlocked, Berhalter’s men were going through to the next stage.

The manager appeared to signal that news to his captain Pulisic, in order to let his players know their efforts were leading the right way.

The video assistant referee (VAR) had taken its time to confirm it, but Bruno Miranda’s Bolivia goal stood. A draw with Uruguay looked like being enough to advance.

But like everything else in this frenetic seesaw contest, it was destined to change, and change fast. Five minutes later and VAR again played its controversial part in breaking American hearts. Mathias Olivera bundled the ball over the line despite a strong suggestion that he was offside.

Another agonizing wait – and this time, to the dismay of everyone checking the lines on X and TV, the goal was given.

It was a dramatic sequence of events that could have broken spirits, but the U.S. kept going. Attacking substitutions flowed. It was all or nothing.

And yet the feeling remained, after a contest sullied by awful officiating, the unjust narrative had been written. Factors beyond their control had conspired to dump the USMNT out of this home-soil competition.

What was the deal with the camera angle?

Even as camera qualities have improved and innovations to how matches are shown progress, there has generally been a collective ideal height to show a soccer match. It’s something of a two-thirds angle on a stadium’s second deck – high enough to catch something of a side profile as players run, but not so far away that numbers, faces or meticulously curated hairdos are lost to the viewer at home.

Broadcast viewers at the start of this game were given a disorienting bird’s-eye view that was more like a nine-tenths angle by comparison, comically similar to an aerial shot taken by a blimp. Per Fox, this is the angle that was given as the global feed, as determined by CONMEBOL. This wouldn’t likely have been most people’s pick – it certainly wasn’t the vantage point when Inter Miami played Sporting Kansas City at the same venue this spring.

Curiously, this was the exact same camera placement that the NFL uses for its “All 22” camera to track every player on the field’s every motion. Similarly, it was a nice novelty for any tactical nerds tuning in – and should save each team’s video analyst from hunting for supplemental shots.

Unfortunately for those intrepid analysts, South American football federation CONMEBOL, the organizers of Copa America, seemed to get the memo around the 39th minute, as it switched to that more tried-and-true two-thirds angle for the final minutes of the first half. Only time will tell if any young viewers of this game will go on to seek out tactical views on the back of this initial decision.What did Berhalter say?

U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter: “Just to see the guys’ faces in the locker room and the emotion of staff and players who were bitterly disappointed with the result. We know we’re capable of more and in this tournament. We didn’t show it, it’s as simple as that. We look at the stage with the fans and the high level of competition and we should have done better. We’ll do a review and figure out what went wrong but it’s an empty feeling for now for sure. … We’ll look at everything. We’re not going to leave any stone unturned.”

When asked, by The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, if he was still the right voice to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup and beyond, Berhalter answered with a word, “Yes.”