Medical Lake bans fireworks this year as Gray fire recovery continues, will host evening fireworks show

Independence Day will look a little different this year in Medical Lake, which has long been one of few areas in the county with more relaxed rules regarding fireworks.

The Medical Lake City Council and Mayor Terri Cooper last month imposed a temporary ban on the use of any fireworks within city limits for the rest of year, as many in the area are still recovering from the aftermath of August’s Gray fire.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any fireworks for residents to enjoy.

The city will host an Independence Day celebration at Waterfront Park on Thursday evening, as part of its ongoing Linger at the Lake concert series. Live music will begin at 8 p.m. with a performance from Post Falls-based country musician Devon Walker, and the fireworks show will start at 10 p.m.

Cooper said in an interview that she heard from several constituents as early as February about what could be done to prevent firework use leading to another fire, damaging those homes that are still being rebuilt or provoking fire survivors to relive the trauma the Gray fire caused.

“It’s hard to explain just how impactful it was, and those who were not impacted do not understand,” Cooper said. “We just need to take a pause and give people the chance to rest and recover and not have to be concerned.”

The ban originally included the sale of fireworks, but legal advisers for the city found the emergency order issued by the mayor likely could not prevent a vendor from exercising their right to sell them as long as they had the proper permits.

The order was amended a few weeks after it was issued to apply only to the use and discharge of fireworks.

Cooper wrote in a statement on behalf of the city that she wanted to avoid sending the mixed message of “buy but don’t use,” but circumstances and the limits of her emergency powers led to sales being allowed. At least one vendor secured a permit and is operating a stand within city limits.

“Please remember the suspension is temporary, the conflict is temporary, and no ill-will is intended, it just happened this way, this time,” Cooper wrote. “I take no pleasure from the issuance of the Order other than it is the right thing to do as an act of kindness to our neighbors.”

Dry conditions and the scare of some early wildfires in the region also contributed to the decision to stop personal firework use this year, Cooper said.

“The risk is greater than the reward this year,” Cooper said.