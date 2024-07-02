The Dirt: Grocery store planned for East Sprague

Developers have submitted plans to build a roughly 14,000-square-foot building at a vacant property on Sprague Avenue between Havana and Freya streets.

The building, named in plans as Sprague Grocery, is estimated to cost about $5 million to construct, according to city records.

At 3907 E. Sprague Ave., the location is near Atilano’s Mexican Food and U-Haul Storage of East Town.

Slightly farther east of the planned grocery store is Walmart Supercenter and Costco Wholesale.

The project is in the early phases of planning and an official construction permit has yet to be sought, according to city records.

Preliminary plans show about 1,700 square feet of space for a kitchen and bakery, about 1,500 square feet of staff offices and roughly 9,000 square feet for the shopping area.

Spokane-based Fusion Architecture designed the project. Owner of the firm, Rex Anderson, said he was not at liberty to discuss the project.

CdA Hotel opens

Western States Lodging and Management announced the opening of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Coeur d’Alene.

Near the Northwest Boulevard interchange with Interstate 90, the hotel at 1381 N. Northwood Center Court, the hotel includes amenities tailored to to longer stays by guests, according to a company news release.

Amenities include a full kitchen in all suites to allow guests to prepare their own meals.

Other amenities include an indoor pool, hot tub, complimentary breakfast, outdoor patio and fitness center.

Western States manages the Marriott property under ownership with Garn Development.

Garn is a real estate development company specializing in land acquisition, design, construction and management, according to a company release.

Garn manages hospitality, multi-family, retail, industrial, and assisted-living properties, according to the release.

Spokane multi-family residences planned

On a 2.5-acre lot in north Spokane, developers plan to short plat a chunk of vacant land into small, separate properties.

At 7099 N. Austin Road, the project was named Austin Heights by developers.

Though developers at Mike Miller Construction do not yet own the land, they submitted plans to see if the project is feasible, according to owner Sue Miller.

“We normally build single-family residences but we know the city wants to put as many residences on a property as they can,” Miller said. “It’s just a pre-development meeting but we wanted to see if it was financially reasonable to pursue.”

Projects like Austin Heights have been encouraged by the city officials with the Unit Lot Subdivision ordinance.

Signed into law at the beginning of this year, the legislation allows a typical single-family residential property to be divided into as many lots as can fit with few limitations.

If the project is allowed by city workers, Miller plans to sell each lot to individual builders, she said.