‘The future will be fabulous’: Famous ‘Drag Race’ queens launch first-of-its-kind PAC

By Brooke Baitinger McClatchy Washington Bureau

Six of the nation’s most beloved drag queens are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind project to mobilize millions of Generation Z and LGBTQ voters against anti-LGBTQ laws.

They’re calling it Drag PAC, the first political action committee led by world famous drag entertainers. The queens are all former contestants on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the popular reality television show that centers drag performers and their work as a celebrated form of entertainment.

The queens are Alaska, Monét X Change, BenDeLaCreme, Jinkx Monsoon, Willam and Peppermint. All six competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and went on to lead flourishing careers in drag.

“Founded by global drag queen super stars, we’re here to engage, educate, and mobilize Gen Z voters and progressive allies to vote ahead (of) the most consequential election for LGBTQ+ rights in our nation’s history,” Drag PAC said on Instagram.

In one video, BenDeLaCreme references 80 million people who were eligible but did not vote in the 2020 election. Four years later, “there are more than 41 million members of Gen Z who will be eligible to vote in November,” the group said.

“As the fastest growing, most racially diverse, progressive and queer voting bloc in the country, our nation’s youngest voters have the power to fight back against the wave of anti-trans and anti-drag policies being pushed across the country,” the group said. “Drag PAC is bringing together drag icons and people across the nation who love them to get out the vote this November.”

All six queens describe what political activism means to them personally and to the LGBTQ community as a whole.

“Well, I think everyone is a little disheartened with a lot of our elected leadership, and frankly our community is being assaulted and it’s escalating to violence,” Jinkx Monsoon says in one video.

“There is just so much anti-drag, anti-trans legislation coming from these lawmakers, and these are people who know nothing about us,” Willam says.

“We’re in the middle of something historic, OK?” Monét X Change says. “This is the most important election cycle for queer people’s rights and freedoms in our lifetime.”

“And we represent our community,” BenDeLaCreme says. “We’re visible queer people out in the world in the crosshairs”

BenDeLaCreme emphasizes the position of drag queens and LGBTQ people in American society as inherently political.

“We have been through this before. We as queens and we as queer people are uniquely qualified to fight against this,” she says. “Despite the fact that the citizens of this country really support drag, the messaging from the right is leading to more violence against us.”

In another video, Peppermint speaks about the history of LGBTQ+ Pride and the trailblazing drag queens and transgender women of color who pioneered the movement in the 1960s and ’70s.

“Oh, you like Pride? Well you know it wouldn’t be possible without Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, and so many of our queer and trans trailblazers,” Peppermint says. “They used their voices and their presence to make the future more fabulous. Now it is your turn, baby. Continue that legacy. Protect our pride and protect the politicians and lawmakers who support us.”

“The future will be fabulous,” Peppermint said.

Dozens commented their support in Drag PAC’s comments sections on the videos.

“I really love the idea of Drag PAC,” someone said in the comments on one of the group’s YouTube videos. “All these queens are legendary and choose to stand up for what is right.”