Biden tells allies he knows he has only days to salvage candidacy

By Katie Rogers New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has told key allies that he knows the coming days are crucial and understands that he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince voters that he is up to the job after a disastrous debate performance last week.

According to two allies who have spoken with him, Biden has emphasized that he is still deeply committed to the fight for re-election but understands that his viability as a candidate is on the line.

The president sought to project confidence Wednesday in a call with his campaign staff, even as White House officials were trying to calm nerves among the ranks inside the Biden administration.

“No one’s pushing me out,” Biden said in the call. “I’m not leaving.”

Vice President Kamala Harris was also on the line.

“We will not back down. We will follow our president’s lead,” she said. “We will fight, and we will win.”

Still, Biden’s allies said that the president had privately acknowledged that his next few appearances heading into the July 4 holiday weekend must go well, particularly an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said one of the allies, referring to Biden’s halting and unfocused performance in the debate. That person, who talked to the president in the past 24 hours, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation.

The accounts of his conversations with allies are the first indication to become public that the president is seriously considering whether he can recover after a devastating performance on the debate stage in Atlanta last Thursday.

A new poll from the New York Times and Siena College showed that former President Donald Trump now leads Biden 49% to 43% among likely voters nationally, a three-point swing toward the Republican from just a week earlier, before the debate. The six-point deficit in the Times/Siena poll was a blow to the campaign and could make it harder to hang on, although some insiders had worried that it could have been worse.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, said that the president told her directly that he had not talked to allies about dropping out of the race.

“That is absolutely false,” she said during the briefing.

But one of Biden’s allies, a top adviser to him, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the president was “well aware of the political challenge he faces.”

That person said Biden was aware that the outcome of his campaign could be different from what he is fighting for. Biden, that person said, believes he is an effective leader who is mentally sharp and “doesn’t get how others don’t accept that.”

Biden still adamantly views his debate showing as a bad performance, the person said, not a revelatory event about his capacity to do the job for four more years.

Key party donors have been privately calling House members, senators, super PACs, the Biden campaign and the White House to say that they think Biden should step down, according to Democrats familiar with the discussion.

An elected Democrat, speaking on the condition of anonymity given the political sensitivities, said the decision was still ultimately up to Biden. “The only thing that matters is his decision on whether or not he’s going to let it go,” that person said.

Inside the White House, senior officials tried to calm nerves in a staff-wide conference call. Jeff Zients, the White House chief of staff, told members of the president’s staff that they should keep their heads down and “execute, execute, execute.” Zients also told them to “hold their heads up” and be proud, a contradiction that he admitted had an element of humor to it.

Biden had been slow to personally reach out to key Democrats to assuage their concerns, which had fueled anger in the party and frustrated some of his own advisers. According to Jean-Pierre, the president has now “connected with” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader in the House; Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader; Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the former speaker; Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina; and Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware.

The president had lunch with Harris at the White House and was scheduled to meet Democratic governors there in the evening. Until now, he has focused on speaking with trusted advisers and family members, who have urged him to stay in the race.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said during an interview on MSNBC that Biden still must do more to address the public rather than continue to huddle with advisers.

“He’s got to show the American people that he can do this job,” she said. “He can’t be wrapped in bubble right now.”

Key donors expressed exasperation that he did not join a campaign call Monday meant to assuage them. And some Democrats have grown increasingly suspicious that the president’s team has not been fully forthcoming about the impact that aging has had on him.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate were not urging their members to rally around Biden on Wednesday. Instead, they were listening to myriad complaints about the president’s handling of the situation from across the party, including its centrist wing and its progressives.

Several allies of Biden have underscored that he is still in the fight of his political life and that he largely sees this moment as a chance to come back from being counted out, as he has done many times throughout his half-century career. At the same time, they said, he is cleareyed about how uphill the battle will be to convince voters, donors and the political class that his debate performance was an anomaly and is not disqualifying.

Some of the president’s advisers have grown increasingly pessimistic in the past day or so as unrest in the party has continued to grow, a reflection of unhappiness not just over the debate performance but the handling of it since then.

Much of Biden’s family, including his son Hunter Biden and first lady Jill Biden, remain supportive of the president continuing his campaign.

Biden’s team had sought to build a firewall by persuading elected Democrats and well-known party figures not to publicly call on him to drop out. But Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas became the first Democratic member of Congress to say on Tuesday that the president should step aside, and others have indicated privately that they may follow suit.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.