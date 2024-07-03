Kennewick High grad known for bringing joy to others dies in Spokane collision

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

A former Kennewick High cheerleader who died this week in Spokane is being remembered for her positive outlook and ability to bring joy to many.

Danielle Littrell, 23, wanted to save the world, said her father Chris Littrell, a long-time Kennewick police officer.

She was killed this week when she collided with a car while riding her scooter about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in her newly adopted city.

Spokane police she started down a hill on Lincoln Street and was approaching the Fourth Avenue intersection, when a car that had stopped at a stop sign pulled into the intersection.

People in the area tried to save her life, but, despite wearing a helmet, she died from her injuries.

Investigators said there was no sign that the car’s driver was impaired. The driver cooperated with police and was not arrested.

Police were continuing to investigate what happened, according to a news release.

Support and prayers

Hundreds of people have since offered their support for Chris and Jaimie Littrell and their family.

Danielle grew up in Kennewick and graduated from Kennewick High School and Columbia Basin College. She got her bachelor’s in education from Whitworth College in Spokane.

Chris Littrell said she always wanted to make sure everyone was included and having fun.

In one case, he heard from the mother of a teen that Danielle invited into her social circle. The mom said Danielle had saved her son from social isolation.

“I’ve heard that story repeated from many people, that ‘Danielle glomped onto me and she just brought joy to my life,’” he recounted. “She was this glue that helped all of these different people come together.”

She also accepted people for who they are, and respected if they didn’t want to engage with her, Littrell said. But she was always open to engaging.

Instead of pursing teaching, she was hired by Dorian Studio in Spokane, a photography business that provides school and yearbook services in several states. She was an office manager and participating in leadership training in hopes of making it a career.

Love of the outdoors

Danielle lived with her best friend, and had developed a new group of friends in the Spokane area, said her dad.

She loved camping, hiking and hammocking. She recently went on a camping trip by herself and had been considering a trip to an isolated area of Montana, but friends talked her into something safer.

“She loved getting out, being outside and in the outdoors,” Littrell said.

He said he’ll always remember her laugh and love for her family. She made sure to give herself a positive affirmation each day.

They’ve received support and offers to help from many people. At this point, he said he was just asking for prayers for his family and her friends.

“Pray that we can show each other grace during this messy time,” he posted on Facebook. “Pray that God comforts us, when right now, I don’t know how our hearts will heal.”