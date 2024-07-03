Spokane medical examiner identifies 23-year-old woman killed in scooter crash

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified a woman who died in a scooter crash Tuesday near MultiCare Deaconess Hospital.

Danielle Littrell, 23, died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

According to her Facebook page, Littrell studied at Whitworth University and was from Kennewick.

Littrell was riding shortly before 6:30 a.m. north near Fourth Avenue when a driver going east stopped at a stop sign, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

When the driver pulled into the intersection, the scooter and the vehicle collided, police said.

Citizens started CPR until emergency medical services personnel took over.

Littrell’s family has started raising money on gofundme.com.

“Donations will be used for immediate needs, bringing Dani home, and laying her to rest,” the GoFundMe says. It indicates her family lives in Kennewick.

Police don’t believe the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

The police department has not disclosed whether Littrell was wearing a helmet, whether she was riding the scooter on the street or on the sidewalk, or other details as the investigation continues.