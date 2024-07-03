U.S. trade deficit widens to largest since 2022 on weaker exports

By Mark Niquette Bloomberg

The US trade deficit widened in May to the largest since 2022 as a decline in exports of merchandise exceeded a drop in imports.

The gap in goods and services trade grew 0.8% from the prior month to $75.1 billion, the widest since October 2022, Commerce Department data showed Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $76.5 billion deficit.

The value of goods and services exports decreased 0.7%, while imports fell 0.3%. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

A widening of the trade deficit is expected to subtract from gross domestic product for a second straight quarter. Prior to the latest results, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast showed trade subtracting nearly a percentage point from second-quarter growth.

A drop in shipments of goods to overseas customers to the lowest since November was led by a decline in the value of industrial supplies, aircraft and automobiles. Limited economic growth in overseas markets and a strong US dollar are restraining demand for US goods and services.

Meanwhile, the US appetite for imported merchandise may continue to cool amid restrained consumer spending and a recent pickup in retail inventories. Imports of goods fell 0.4% in May, the trade report showed.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the merchandise trade deficit widened to $94.5 billion in May, the largest in more than a year.

Digging Deeper

—Total services exports increased to a record $92.1 billion during the month. Imports of services were also the highest in data

—Travel exports - or spending by visitors to the US - climbed to $18.1 billion, a fresh record

—Travel imports - a measure of Americans traveling abroad - rose for the first time in three months

—The US merchandise-trade deficit with China grew to $23.9 billion. The value of goods imported from China rose

—The goods shortfall with Mexico also widened to the largest in three months