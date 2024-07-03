White House announces $2.3 billion in arms for Ukraine

By Tony Capaccio and Jennifer Jacobs Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON — The White House announced a $2.3 billion arms package for Ukraine that includes equipment from Pentagon inventories and long-term contracts for air-defense weapons with Lockheed Martin Corp. and RTX Corp., according to U.S. officials.

“The Biden-Harris administration is announcing a significant new security assistance package for Ukraine, as the United States continues to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

The short-term drawdown from U.S. stockpiles is about $150 million. The bulk of the money, or about $2.1 billion, will flow to Lockheed and RTX in long-term contracts under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previewed the package Tuesday, saying it will allow the U.S. to buy more Patriot missiles and NASAMS air-defense interceptors. He said the U.S. will speed up deliveries by “re-sequencing” deliveries for some foreign military sales.

The White House last month disclosed that it had ordered the contractors to delay deliveries of Patriot and NASAMS missiles to allies that placed previous orders, instead directing shipments to Ukraine in a bid to help bolster the country amid the continuing aerial barrage from Russia. The new funds will pay for that effort.

NASAMS stands for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System and is similar to the system that guards the National Capital Region in Washington.