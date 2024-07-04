50 years ago in Expo history: From pie-eating contests to barbershop quartets, here’s what the 4th of July looked like in 1974

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 was gearing up for an activity-packed Fourth of July celebration, with band concerts, barbershop quartets and a pie-eating contest.

The biggest Expo event was scheduled away from the fairgrounds, at Joe Albi Stadium. A huge fireworks display was planned, which included depictions of the Fort McHenry battle, the Great Fire of Spokane and the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Speaking of Apollo 11, astronaut Michael Collins was scheduled to deliver a noon speech at the U.S. Pavilion’s Fourth of July celebration.

In other Expo news, aerial ridership on the Sky Float and the Spokane Falls Experience topped 1 million.

The Sky Float was a ski-lift-style sky ride that transported people from one end of the fairgrounds to the other.

The Spokane Falls Experience was the gondola ride over the waterfalls – still a popular Riverfront Park attraction.

From 100 years ago: The nighttime fireworks barrage had not begun when a Spokane 2-year-old was badly injured by a firecracker.

The little girl was watching other children shoot off firecrackers that morning when her clothing was set aflame. She suffered burns on her abdomen and arm before the parents rushed out with a blanket and extinguished the flames. She was taken to the hospital.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1776: U.S. Congress adopts the Declaration of Independence.

1803: President Thomas Jefferson announces the Louisiana Purchase to the American people.