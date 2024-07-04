Airway Heights police seek footage of BB gun shooting that injured park-goers, children

Several park-goers, including children, were shot by a pair of men wielding a BB gun Wednesday afternoon in Airway Heights, according to a news release from the Airway Heights Police Department.

The Airway Heights Police Department, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispel Tribal Police responded to reports of shooting at Sunset Park behind Sunset Elementary School around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Those who called for a police response told officers that two men wearing white ski masks were firing a BB gun at people, mostly children, from a red Nissan Altima or Maxima. The car may have had an out-of-state plate, according to the release.

The release did not specify whether any suspects are in custody.

The police department is requesting home surveillance footage captured between 12:57 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday from anyone living on South Horton Street, West Fourth Avenue or South Lawson Street between 6th and 8th avenues.

Individuals with relevant information or surveillance footage can contact a police officer at (509) 904-7360 or by sending an email to bbaker@cawh.org.