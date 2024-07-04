Commentary: Why the Kraken must add more offense despite wave-making moves

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

The good news: the Seattle Kraken made two moves to immediately improve Monday.

The bad news: that’s not enough.

Not if this franchise is serious about clearing the bar it set two campaigns ago, when the Kraken posted 100 points and upset the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in a dazzling playoff debut. That goodwill was largely wasted last season, as this still-infant franchise suddenly struggled to score and produced just 81 points (as well as a 34-35-13 record).

Specifically, a team that led the NHL in shooting percentage (10.34%) and finished fourth in goals per game (3.52) in 2022-23, sank to 28th (7.7% shooting percentage) and 27th (2.61 goals per game) in those same statistics a season later. Coach Dave Hakstol was fired and succeeded by Coachella Valley bench boss Dan Bylsma, who was tasked with maximizing the Kraken’s youth movement and jump-starting a deteriorating attack.

“Two years ago we were one of the best teams in the league offensively. Last year we were one of the worst. The truth is, we’re probably somewhere in between,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Monday. “But we’ve got to find out where that is.”

Monday’s additions of Florida defenseman Brandon Montour and Las Vegas center Chandler Stephenson should help in that regard, as the 30-year-old veterans signed seven-year deals to provide a veteran presence and occasional scoring punch.

The offensively minded Montour tallied 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 24 playoff games last season, and Stephenson added 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 75 regular-season games and one assist in seven playoff games.

But like the Kraken, both players enjoyed their best seasons in 2022-23 — when Montour produced 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists) and Stephenson added 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists). It’s unwise to expect the players to maintain that production as they age, particularly without being surrounded by the talent-rich rosters in Florida and Las Vegas.

Which means, the Kraken could use more help.

But don’t count on a cavalry.

“Would you say you guys are still looking to add scoring at this point as the offseason continues on?” Francis was asked Monday after the signings were announced.

“I think those are our two big moves,” the 61-year-old Francis said, with hands stuffed in his pockets. “Other than that, we’re just looking to fill out the depth positions and Coachella Valley and all that kind of stuff. So we’re working on that. But other than that I think we’re pretty well set at this point.”

That’s up for interpretation.

Of course, it’s possible Francis is simply posturing, and a trade for an additional playmaker is also imminent. After veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin was dealt to Anaheim for a fourth-round draft pick Tuesday, the Kraken could conceivably dangle a winger (such as, say, Brandon Tanev) or another defenseman (such as Will Borgen or Jamie Oleksiak) to pair with prospects or picks for more offensive upside. As it stands, Seattle’s roster remains stacked with steady defensemen and centers.

But are there enough goals to go around?

Perhaps the additions of Montour and Stephenson will relieve some playmaking pressure from mainstays such as Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Jaden Schwartz, Andre Burakovsky, Eeli Tolvanen and Tanev, each of whom statistically regressed last season. But it’s unrealistic to assume widespread strides, considering Montour and Stephenson were also less statistically and analytically effective in 2023-24.

It’s also worth wondering whether Stephenson’s addition puts prized prospect Shane Wright in a more precarious position. The 20-year-old Wright, after all, excelled as the Kraken’s second-line center late last season, with four goals in five games. The 6-foot, 192-pounder — who’s viewed as a future franchise cornerstone — will be tasked with further blossoming, while likely being bumped behind Stephenson and Beniers.

Plus, beyond their immediate fit, there are obvious concerns surrounding two 30-year-old veterans with 20 combined seasons of NHL experience (and a lone All-Star Game) receiving marathonic seven-year deals. It’s unlikely that Montour and Stephenson will remain consistent contributors through their mid-30s, though the Kraken have committed a combined nearly $94 million to the pair.

Monday’s moves were undeniably aggressive.

They may ultimately be misguided as well.

“At this time of year you’re not getting them if you don’t go seven years a lot of times,” explained Francis, who had never agreed to more than six-year contract in his previous seven seasons with the Kraken and Carolina Hurricanes. “But the thing for us is, they both skate so well. So if you’re betting on a seven-year deal I think it’s better to have somebody that skates extremely well.

“That’s coming from somebody who never skated well and played a long time. But I think it’s easier for guys who skate well as they age.”

One way or another, we’ll find out.

All things considered, the Kraken should be commended for committing money to immediately improve — something fans see too infrequently in this particular sports market. (I trust Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders fans feel simultaneously seen.) Montour and Stephenson, who boast three combined Stanley Cups, have been proven capable contributors on winning teams. For the foreseeable future, they’ll make the Kraken better. But more will be required to make this a successful offseason.

Francis said, from a scoring perspective, the Kraken are “pretty well set.”

They better not be.